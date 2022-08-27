The “Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept” is — unknown to itself — the biennial of beauty. This, even though nowadays beauty in art is out and sociopolitical criticism is in, following what the late Arthur Danto, an American philosopher of art, called “kalliphobia,” beauty phobia. According to this point of view, getting pure aesthetic pleasure from contemporary art is unachievable. Or is it?
Contemporary art, the art of now, is a dynamic combination of materials, concepts, methods and subjects that challenge traditional boundaries and defy easy understanding or definition. Beauty has not been a factor in art since 1916 when Dada, an “anti-art” movement, was created in Zurich, Switzerland, and then expanded to other European countries and the United States. The underlying aim of the group was to draw attention to the atrocities of World War I, producing “anti-art,” iconoclastic, and comical artworks. Marcel Duchamp’s (French, 1887-1968) “L.H.O.O.Q. Mona Lisa with Moustache” (1919) comes to mind. It is a mundane postcard where Duchamp painted a moustache and a goatee in the Mona Lisa’s face in an irreverent and comical rendition of the immensely famous painting.
Janet Panetta and Rujeko Hockley, co-curators of the Whitney Biennial 2022 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City through Sept. 5, assert that the show is “an opportunity for artists to engage in the most compelling, hard, interesting, hopefully beautiful contemporary ideas of what art and culture mean nowadays, with updates every two years.” (Three years now, an exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Art critics agree with the curator’s judgment: “After three years of soul-rattling history, this year’s survey at the Whitney Museum of American Art is reflective and adult-thinking,” according to The New York Times.” “The exhibition is exciting without being especially pleasurable — it’s geared towards thought,” reported The New Yorker.” And “The show feels serious and thoughtful throughout — it gets down to the hard work of understanding the world,” according to the Washington Post.
However, there is a disconnect between art immersed in sociopolitical anxieties in the 2022 Whitney Biennial, as there was in the exhibition in 2019. Why? Because a vast majority of the artists missed their mark on both occasions, featuring instead titles and subjects that have absolutely nothing to do with these apprehensions. Curators and art critics followed suit.
Transcribing what I wrote about the “2019 Whitney Biennial: The Exhibition that Everyone Loves to Hate?” published in these pages Aug. 24, 2019. I asked in that occasion: “What exactly would be the impact of the artworks on improvement of the social and political situation in our country, or do they yearn for a beauty-centered art?” This year, the curators of the Biennial left a door open for that yearning, again with two words: hopefully beautiful ...”
But, first, what is beauty? The concept changes with time. Disregarding the contemporary, and mostly esoteric understanding of art suggested by both art historians and philosophers of art, our analysis takes into consideration St. Thomas Aquinas’ (13th-century doctor of the church) both precise and concise (pre-modern) concept of beauty: “Beauty is what gives pleasure when seen,” Summa Theologica 1-11,27.
Following that definition, we propose a new approach to contemporary art with the factor “beauty” added to the current rules of art making, curating and critiquing. I call it neo-beautifulness. This movement leans toward formalism in its scope, asserting that one should focus on the formal properties of art that include, color, shape, composition, texture and line that “give pleasure when seen.”
So, is beauty at odds with critical political engagement in art? It varies. We maintain that there are three different levels of visual versus vocal that are dissociated in contemporary art. First, there are artworks that are both militant sociopolitical engagement and beautiful; secondly, some are militant but not beautiful; and finally, others are beautiful but not militant.
An example of art that is both militant and beautiful is “Palm Orchard” (2022) by Alia Farid. (Born in Kuwait in 1985, he lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Kuwait City.) The artist fabricated this installation of artificial palm trees specifically for the Floor 6 Terrace of the museum. These trees are stand-ins for the lush palm groves that once covered large areas in southern Iraq and Kuwait that are now gone.
Farid’s paternal grandmother was from Basra, Iraq, a city formerly known for its date palms and lush vegetation. Unfortunately, that city’s palm groves were decimated during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88) to deprive enemies and dissidents of cover. The installation shows 10 tall, metal trees. Their trunks are golden and their branches multicolored, creating a harmonious “ensemble.” The artwork is better enjoyed in the evenings when the LED-lit trees resemble fireworks. And no, there are no dates growing out of the trees.
An example of militant, not beautiful is “Space Poem #7 Color Without Objects: Intra-Active-May-Words” (2020) by Rénee Green. (Born in 1959 in Cleveland, she lives in Somersville, Massachusetts and New York City.) The artist shows colorful banners with random texts, such as “Incubated under the great flat lamp” and others, considered militant by the artist, but that, in reality, sound only like meaningless phrases.
Green says: “I am interested in the possibilities between forms, ideas, and language; I say: this artwork is too commercial, and not very creative. Does it, at least, show socioeconomic concerns? No, it does not.”
A monochromatic black painting of great simplicity and beauty, yet completely disassociated from sociopolitical concerns is “Stars and Stripes’ (2021) by James Little. (Born in Memphis in 1952, he lives in New York City.) The artwork is a black on black geometric abstract, reminiscent of Frank Stella’s works (American, b.1936). Yet, the artist sees a narrative that is not present in his artwork, saying: “I am affected by what goes on in this country between racism and politics. It is a big struggle. It takes a lot of hope. And those are things that I try to bring to my paintings.” Do black adjacent triangles on black background attain his vision? No, they do not.
Artworks can be both militant and beautiful; “beauty phobia” is out and beauty is in — and it can be found in the majority of the artworks in this exhibition. Therefore, we invite you to put on your “neo-beautifulness glasses” and see the 2022 Whitney Biennial with different eyes. The exhibition assembles artworks created by 63 mostly American and a few foreign artists. They are online at the museum’s website.
