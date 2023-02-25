UU Church

Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Rogers and cellist Eugene Friesen bring their unique program, “The Beauty We Love,” to the UU Church Coffeehouse in Rutland.

Eugene Friesen is a renowned cellist famous in the jazz world for his worldwide tours with the Paul Winter Consort. Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Rogers, Friesen’s wife, has been steeped in vocal performance since performing as a child in opera choruses. Together, they will bring their program “The Beauty We Love” to Rutland’s UU Church Coffeehouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Their concerts are unique for their celebration of improvisation, an element seldom part of coffeehouse concerts.

