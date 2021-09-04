What did you do during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown? Patrons attending folksinger Tom Rush’s Sept 25 concert, reopening the Barre Opera House after a yearlong hiatus, are in for an eyeful.
The 1899 landmark theater has had a $1.2 million renovation inside and out. Included is the replacement of the 434 orchestra-level seats, repainting the entire facility, installing a modern mechanized light-rigging system and making major electrical and plumbing improvements. An anonymous donor also paid for a stunning replication of the historic painted curtain depicting Venice’s Grand Canal that graced the proscenium from 1899 to 1944.
The board and staff were scheduled to open the theater this month for a “welcome back” event that would have featured tours and entertainment for the businesses and individuals whose donations made the facility work possible. Unfortunately, the evening also included a food and beverage component that made postponement necessary because of COVID-19 precautions.
“We estimated the cost was going to be $1 million at the beginning of the capital campaign,” explained Dan Casey, the Opera House executive director of 16 years. “We raised about $750,000 by the time COVID hit. It just made sense to add some other projects because we had the freedom and the time to do it.”
That included upgrading the electrical system and the plumbing, as well.
“We turned what we used to call the ushers’ closet into a functional kitchen in case we want to do our own alcohol,” Casey said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to do that, but this was the time to bring a plumber in and get the work done.”
“Those, and additional costs we hadn’t considered brought the total up to about $1.2 million,” Casey said.
A project team of board members, Dave Sanguinetti, Patty Meriam, Bob Pope and Karen Lauzon, assisted Casey throughout the project.
“The work couldn’t have been completed without their participation,” Casey said. “They, along with Steve Connor, the contractor, and I met on a weekly basis and put many, many hours into the project.”
Much of the funding came from the community. National Life, the biggest donor, gave $150,000 and Polycor, the Barre granite collective, pledged $125,000.
“We did a feasibility study and the consultants came back and told us $1 million was probably doable, but not to go over that,” Casey said. “We’ve actually raised over $1 million, but we had to dip into our endowment. Chair sponsorship sales will continue, at $350 each; about half have been sold.”
Fundraising has been challenging with only three full-time employees — two of whom were furloughed for 6 months.
“Everybody else is brought in on an as-needed basis, like tech people, maintenance people,” Casey said. “So it’s all we can do to run a regular season with three people — and we’re hustling.”
Grant writing has yielded part of the funding, some federal, some from the state. From the Vermont Arts Council, two cultural facilities grants helped pay for the lighting and the seats. A USDA grant was for community places.
“Essentially, I’ve become a fundraiser,” Casey said. “I would say we brought in $350,000 in grants in the last year.”
Still, there was never a question a question of the doors remaining closed.
“That was never a possibility,” Casey said. “We knew this community would never let the Barre Opera House go under.”
The rigging ended being the most expensive part of the renovation.
“We had to do structural work to the roof in order to accommodate these huge motors that are going to bring the electrics up and down,” Casey said. “We had engineers come in and tell us what our capacity was. When the Opera House was built in 1899, there were no overhead lights.”
However, the catwalk above the stage, the “flying bridges” as the consultant called them, remain.
“Supposedly they’re the only flying bridges in North America — historically valuable,” Casey said “In the end they became handy: they worked from the bridges to do the ceiling work, and they helped when installing the rigging.”
(And, of course, they’re good for horror movies!)
Downstairs seating capacity was increased from 434 to 440, but not airline-style by shrinking the seats.
“I’m 6-foot-3½, so if anybody knows what it’s like squeezing into a tiny airplane or theater seat, it’s me,” Casey said. “We were emphatic we wanted the same amount of space for patrons.”
Because of COVID, programming the coming season has involved a lot of guesswork.
“So I have scheduled somewhat lightly in the front end of the season,” Casey said. “We’re looking at one of our shows per month through December. In retrospect, I’m happy I did that.”
Seven attractions have been announced for the TD Bank Celebration Series, and three for BOH Presents — so far (see page D5).
“Usually the Celebration Series would be the premiere series that we do, and BOH Presents would be smaller-scale shows, or larger-scale shows that are trying to fill in a slot on a tour,” Casey said. We have a season, but I want to add some more shows as time goes on — especially if what the experts are saying is true, that the delta variant will fizzle out in the next month and a half or so. So it’s kind of a wait and see thing. In the meantime, we take it as it comes.”
Tom Rush was one of the first artists to get COVID, and he sent a letter out to venues he’s scheduled to play at in the near future.
“He’s encouraging everyone to enforce the vaccination and mask policy,” Casey said. “At shows with vaccination and masking requirements, attendance has been better — because people feel safer.”
