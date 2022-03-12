Johann Sebastian Bach is undoubtedly the greatest composer for the “king of instruments,” the organ — think the famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 — and it has been a tradition on Montpelier to bring Vermont’s top organists together with the composer for the annual Bach Organ Marathon. And then, COVID hit.
“We decided to get back to it after taking the last two years off,” explained Lynette Combs, marathon founder and organist and choirmaster at Montpelier’s Christ Episcopal Church.
“It’s just going to be a fantastic event,” she said. “You combine the music of Bach with a group of talented organists. And the instrument in Christ Church is just perfect for the music of Bach — and the acoustics in the church for that organ is perfect.”
Christ Church will present its sixth annual Bach Organ Marathon beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Five professional organists — Jenny Bower, Combs, Mark Howe, Christopher McWilliams and David Neiweem, joined by soloists and a youth choir, perform the incredible music that Bach wrote for the organ. Donations will benefit the music program in the Montpelier-Roxbury school district.
This space, which is modeled on European churches from previous centuries, provides the perfect home for the Karl Wilhelm organ. This instrument, almost 50 years old, was inspired by the 17th-century north German organs, which influenced Bach as a young organist and composer.
“If you’re an organist, Bach is the composer,” Combs said. “He’s a great and fantastic composer — but I personally feel that the music he wrote for the organ is so varied and really tests the boundaries of musical composition. Every time I sit down with a piece that I’ve played before, I find something new and different.”
The marathon will introduce McWilliams, the new music director of music at Montpelier’s Bethany Congregational Church, to a wider audience.
“It’s very exciting to have another organist in town — and he knows his way around an organ,” Combs said. “I haven’t heard him playing Bach yet, so I’m looking forward to it. He’s actually going to be performing a composition that he wrote in the style of Bach — occasionally I’ll stretch the rules.”
Howe has been director of music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral since 1999, and will bring his youth choir to join him on one work. (The organ at St. Paul’s is by the same builder as Christ Church’s.)
Neiweem has taught at the University of Vermont since 1982 and is university organist and carillonneur. He is also music director of the Pitten (Austria) International Music Festival and First Congregational Church of Burlington.
Jennifer Bower is organist at Vergennes Congregational Church — and a Ph.D. candidate in geology at UVM.
“Talk about flair in playing, she is a player after my own heart,” Combs said. “She plays with pizzazz and lots of emotion — she’s just very good.”
In addition to the music, there will be two presentations. Montpelier choral conductor Richard Riley will talk about the Bach festival that he attended in 2019 in Leipzig (Bach’s home for 25 years), and Combs will discuss her 2019 tour of the organs and towns in Germany’s “Bach country.”
“I got to play on some of the instruments Bach played on,” Combs said. “I love playing the organ.”
Bach was considered the greatest organist of his time, a true virtuoso. He trained as an organist and, at one point, it looked as if he was going to follow that trajectory.
“In his early years, he was just such a talented organist, blowing people away,” Combs said. “It’s hard to say, but I feel he was really inspired by the instrument — as a composer. He also wrote an awful lot of music for the organ. So, as an organist, I’m never going to run out of music to play. It’s all so very satisfying — and it speaks to people.”
Christ Church’s 1973 Karl Wilhelm tracker (mechanical-action as opposed to electric) organ is modeled after the north German instruments of the late 1600s that Bach most-often played.
“That was the sound that Bach had in his head when composing the early works, for sure,” Combs said. “When I was in Germany, and I was playing some of the older instruments, I was like ‘Wow, my instrument at Christ Church is like these — the sound, the touch – that’s why this instrument is perfect for the music of Bach.”
