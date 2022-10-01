One of the pieces currently hanging in the Chaffee Art Center is aptly named “Remnants” — stitched together pieces of leftover fabric that hint at having had a previous life. One looks like the edge of a doily, next to a yellow swatch with a child-like quality, and a peacock blue scrap on a backdrop of something like netting, catching it all.

“During the pandemic, as my world shut down to museum and gallery visiting opportunities, I left my painting practice and turned to stitchery,” said the artist, Sarah Ashe, in her artist statement. “Creating with fabric and sewing in colorful stitch marks while holding the fabric in my hands, provided a comfort and intimacy to my art-making that I needed.”

janellefaignant@icloud.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.