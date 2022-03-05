Lose yourself in a song that doesn’t make you want to cry
God knows we need it right now
All alone searching for something that will make my baby smile
Apocalyptic dance groove
So sings St. Paul & the Broken Bones singer Paul Janeway with his trademark falsetto vocals on the catchy and dance-inducing anthem, “The Last Dance.” It’s a telling standout track on the Birmingham, Alabama, eight-piece group’s new album, “The Alien Coast,” its fourth full-length album and first for ATO Records.
Released in late January and described by the band as “a fever dream in sonic form,” “The Alien Coast” is a dreamy and mesmerizing set that spellbinds with sultry grooves, vivid dreamscapes and a captivating sound that defies simple description.
PopMatters called it a “wildly inventive … exciting and compelling album that deserves and rewards multiple listens,” adding: “Its creativity and complexity sketch out innovative new paths for this band as they approach one decade of artistry together.”
Known for its “potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass,” according to Esquire, St. Paul & the Broken Bones celebrates the album March 12 with a headline show at the Lebanon Opera House in New Hampshire. The band returns to the area June 7 for a co-headline show with Fitz and the Tantrums at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series.
Known for its infectious, boundary-bending mix of soul, rock, R&B and funk, St. Paul & the Broken Bones delivers a more adventurous sound on “The Alien Coast.” Departing from the mostly soul-inspired sound of its 2014 debut, the new release finds the band delving into everything from psych-rock and deep funk to electronic dance and hip hop-inspired grooves to great effect.
The band recorded the album in Birmingham, Alabama — its first to be recorded in its hometown — taking its time and working with Birmingham-based hip-hop artist Randall Turner while experimenting with beatmaking and sampling, dialing back its use of horns in the process.
“We’d wandered off the path in the past,” says guitarist Brown Lollar in a news release, “but this record felt like we were going for broke — like every single song is us moving forward.”
Besides Lollar and lead singer Janeway — a former preacher-in-training — St. Paul & the Broken Bones includes Jesse Phillips (bass), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone) and Amari Ansari (saxophone).
“I hope the record takes people on a journey and tests their boundaries a bit,” adds Janeway.
“I’d love for it to be almost like a gateway drug, where it opens a door that people weren’t willing to open — or maybe weren’t even aware of — and through that they get to experience all these beautiful moments they never would’ve expected.”
