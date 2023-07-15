The Addams Family has been America’s favorite representative of our darker side since Charles Addams created his single-panel comics for The New Yorker beginning in 1938 and ending with his death in 1988.
Unconquerable, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the family reemerged as an NBC television series which aired from 1964-66, followed by multiple TV reincarnations. Of course, they made it to Broadway in 2010, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. And finally, they are coming to Montpelier.
Lost Nation Theater will present “The Addams Family,” the Broadway musical comedy based on the characters of Charles Addams, July 20-Aug. 6 at City Hall Arts Center. Note: Per recent flooding, check with the box office or Web site to be sure of performances.
“It was on Broadway and reworked substantially for the National Tour. So that’s the script we are using now,” explains Eric Love, who is directing. “The script is very tight. It’s got a lot of characters who all have an arc — they all change in some way, even if very quickly. And there is a sense of a really well-crafted musical comedy.”
Love, now a New York freelance director, first performed in Vermont 2014 in “The 39 Steps” at Lost Nation Theater, where he directed his first play, “Eurydice” in 2015. He recently left Northern Stage where he was director of education and assistant artistic director.
The plot, oversimplified, follows the Addams Family’s upset when dealing with Wednesday’s plan to marry a “normal” boy. Lucas must also deal with his own parents, Mal and Alice Beineke, who have their own issues. The introductory dinner at the Addams’ family couldn’t be stranger or more fun.
“What I love about ‘The Addams Family’ are the themes it explores,” Love said between rehearsals. “First, it’s a lot about love, but in so many different guises — the young love between Wednesday and Lucas. We have a mature love that is threatened, between Gomez and Morticia. We have brother-and-sister love between Pugsley and Wednesday. And then alternative love — Fester loves the Moon.”
We begin by thinking of the Addams family as the weird ones, and the Beinekes as the normal family.
“Once they clash together the Beinekes are more messed up than the Addams family,” Love said. “But it’s through years and years of repression that the Beinekes have more idiosyncrasies and oddness than the Addams family. They have a great arc and great change.”
The other major theme is family.
“Obviously with the title ‘The Addams Family,’ but this show above all else is an exploration of family — how we relate to different types of families, different relationships, grandma, grandpa, the hired help, everything,” Love said.
Love’s favorite scene in the show is the final one, around the song “Moving Towards the Darkness.”
“There’s a sense of embracing your freakiness, embracing what makes you different,” he said. “I think a lot of us in society are so focused on being happy all the time, that we don’t ever allow ourselves to feel discomfort or pain or anger, and then it bubbles out in weird, unexpected ways. But with those darker emotions comes that contrast.
“Hopefully, the audience leaves thinking, ‘In what ways am I repressing what I actually want, and how do I live my fullest life?’”
For Lost Nation Theater, this is a truly big production.
“It’s a humongous show. We’ve been on it for the last four or five months preparing, and now we have a very quick rehearsal process to get it all up,” Love said. “And it’s hard. This is a hard musical. Having the chaos you want for the Addams family, and having the structure of musical comedy, there’s a tension there that is exciting to work on.”
Love is particularly proud of the young actors in the cast.
“These are pre-professional students who are really serious, and we have 10 of them in age-appropriate roles,” he said. “So the actor playing Wednesday and the actor playing Pugsley, and we have seven Ancestors who are from local high schools and colleges around the area.”
“That really allows us to have this huge 22-person cast,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
Making sense of it all is choreographer Taryn Noelle, who also plays Morticia.
“It’s very demanding physically,” Love said. “It’s a ton of in-out, up in the balcony, over in the landings, up-down-all around type of show. There will be a little bit of neck exercise on the audience’s part — because the scenes are short, punchy, clippy. We’re over here, we’re over there.
“So it’s a really fun challenge — you can’t take your eye off the ball for a second,” Love said. “It will be a very fast-paced entertaining evening.”