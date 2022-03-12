Two talented daughters of Kentucky, Carly Pearce and Hannah Ellis will be performing their very contemporary style of country music when The 29 Tour comes to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 8 p.m. Thursday March 17. Pearce, who is already reaching stardom heights in Nashville, and Ellis, who is surely on her way to similar accolades will perform separate sets in this concert.
Pearce has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 of every ticket will go to support tornado recovery efforts in Kentucky.
Any performer who gets the nod from Dolly Parton as a recommendation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, where Pearce officially became a member in 2021, has got both the talent and the appeal that country music favors. Pearce left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood, Parton’s music theme park, where she apparently impressed the superstar with her talent, drive and work ethic.
The 29 Tour that brings Pearce and Ellis to Rutland centers on Pearce’s EP “29-Written in Stone,” released in 2021. Pearce’s EP tells a warts-and-all account of the final year of her 20s, including her eight-month marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray.
The track should be relatable to a lot of 20 and 30-somethings who’ve found that graduating from college in six years or less didn’t equal a smooth transition to the adult life they expected. It’s a well-written song that makes a powerful statement.
Pearce’s debut album “Every Little Thing,” from 2017, produced the Platinum-certified title track. She caught the attention of a lot of country music biggies with the song and her talent. ABC radio dubbed her “Country’s ‘it’ girl.” This led to her touring alongside Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. She garnered a slew of CMA Award nods for a new artist in 2020 and won Musical Event of the Year. In 2020, she released the self-titled “Carly Pearce.” In 2021, Pearce won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Pearce will step to the stage later this fall as a part of the 2022 class to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. When learning of the award Pearce said, “Kentucky is where I learned to love country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre.” She said other Kentucky musicians, including the Judds, Patty Loveless, Loretta Lynn and the bluegrass giants Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, have all influenced her music.
Hannah Ellis, from Campbellsville, Kentucky, is also based in Nashville. She has had the desire to perform since she was a youngster and grew up competing in every small-town contest she could find. She has opened shows for Lee Brice and Jake Owen, among others. In 2012, Ellis graduated from the University of Kentucky and headed for music city. She had a stop on season eight of NBC’s “The Voice” and signed her first publishing deal in 2015.
In the fall of 2016, Ellis released her song “Officer Down,” a tribute to her slain cousin, Officer Daniel N. Ellis. “Officer Down” received national attention and brought her from Nashville to the front steps of the U.S. Capitol Lawn for the Fallen Police Officers Memorial Service.
Several of Ellis’ songs have landed on Sirius XM Radio and Spotify playlists where she has over a million listeners. Ellis is also a successful songwriter with songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Danielle Bradberry and Russel Dickerson, among others. Her song “You Were Never Gone” was picked up by MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and released on the television show’s soundtrack.
Pearce and Ellis, two very talented singers and songwriters who project the youthful face of country music and its inclination to write and sing songs that reflect the interests of today’s 20 and 30-somethings, will fill the Paramount stage with an evening of excellent entertainment and a look at some new faces in the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.