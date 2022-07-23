Cats on counters, cats on chairs, cats on shoulders, cats on the prowl — plump ones, lean ones, mischievous ones, haughty ones —cats have taken over the Main Gallery at Barre’s Studio Place Arts. True to their species, each and every one is a cat with character

A fête for the feline inclined, “That Cat” opened last week at SPA with paintings, sculpture, photographs, mixed media, art books, fiber arts and more. The exhibition features work by more than 30 artists.

mgow@gmavt.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.