From just a single video clip online, a spell is woven. The beauty, grace and whimsy in a Russian National Ballet performance comes through crystal clear. It’s the music, the costumes and the caliber of talent, but some research revealed that the company was founded under unique circumstances, which might explain its “je ne sais quoi” factor.
In Moscow in the late 1980s, the company began as the Moscow Festival Ballet, during the transitional political period of Perestroika. Influenced by the movement, the company was born on a newfound creative freedom, invigorating the tradition of Russian ballet with new developments in dance from around the world.
It began to develop rapidly, touring extensively in many countries, and an extra troupe was created, the Russian National Ballet Theatre.
In 1994, the legendary principal dancer Elena Radchenko assumed the first permanent artistic directorship of the company, focusing on upholding the tradition of the major Russian ballet works and developing new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory of work that continues to enlighten, inspire and entertain.
With solid knowledge of classical ballet and character dance, combined experience and dedication to the art of ballet, the company gained accaim, respect and a following around the world.
It tours in smaller groups, because one of the goals is to reach audiences in smaller places, not just large cities. And this year it will stop in Vermont, presenting Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” one of the oldest and most popular ballets of all time, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
Although no representative from the company could be reached by phone, Assistant Artistic Director Alexander Daev answered some questions via email recently, which offered a glimpse behind the curtain.
What are the requirements for a dancer to audition for the company?
“Dancers must have a professional choreographic education. And have the desire to work hard on yourself!”
How often do dancers rehearse before a tour like “Swan Lake”?
“In each round we have several different performances: “Cinderella,” “Swan Lake,” “Giselle,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Carmen,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Don Quixote,” gala program. Preparation for the tour takes about two months.”
Is the choreography process collaborative among all the dancers?
“The choreographic process is always a joint (effort) between the choreographer and the dancers! Without this, nothing will work.”
A critic for the Los Angeles Times reviewed the company, saying, “A great school allows artists to brilliantly demonstrate their skills; genuine joie de vivre, a combination of typical and classical dances. ... The Russians ignite(d) our audience.”
