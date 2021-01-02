Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 36F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.