Taconic Music, the only Vermont music festival to present indoor in-person concerts last summer, is returning for its fifth year June 14-July 12 to Manchester’s Burr and Burton Academy. Faculty chamber music concerts are on Saturdays, June 19, 26 and July 3 and 10 at the Riley Center for the Arts. And like last year, admission to all concerts is free.
“The primary reasons for doing it are, No. 1, people in general have had a pretty rough time financially, and on the flip side of that, our donors have come through in such a way to make that possible — at least for this summer season,” explains violist Ariel Rudiakov who, with his wife violinist Joana Genova, are founders and music directors of the year-round Manchester community music organization.
“Quality and access going hand in hand are a big part of our mission,” Rudiakov said. “We always want to make this as available as we possibly can, and we’re very fortunate to be able to do that this year. It’s not going to be easy — it’ll be tight financially for us.”
Returning after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic is Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive (CMI), with nine young string and piano students in two NextGen concerts and two master classes
“To them, this is life-changing, and for us as mentors, to see the growth and development, and what they take away,” Genova said. “Three of them are returning. They know it’s a special time.”
Burr and Burton Academy continues to act as host and sponsor, donating its space.
“We are using one of their dorms, so the students will be next to us,” Genova said. “In the young musicians’ schedule, I have incorporated Hildene, and hikes, and things like that to show them the area. We will get them out in the community to perform as well.”
COVID-19 rules are in concert with Burr and Burton Academy. Maximum audience size is 100 people in the hall (reservations are encouraged), and social distancing and masks (including musicians) are required.
“All of our students are vaccinated, 99% of our faculty are vaccinated,” Genova said. “Concerts will be about an hour and 15 minutes with no intermission, but a little bit of a pause. People can mingle outdoors afterwards.”
This year, in addition to Taconic’s returning faculty — Heather Braun, Danwen Jiang and Genova, violins; Rudiakov and Amadi Azikiwe, violas; Tom Landschoot, cello; and pianists Drew Petersen, Jon Klibonoff and Davide Cabassi — cellist Hannah Holman joins the roster.
“Year after year we have pretty much the same cast,” Genova said. “The only one new face is Hannah Holman, a fantastic cellist we met in Indiana.”
For the programs, “we’re bringing out some beloved chestnuts and we’re adding something new to pretty much every concert,” Rudiakov said. “The one thread of newness that runs through the summer is that we have a 20th- or 21st-century piece of music on every concert — and the composers are female.”
“We also have Clara Schumann,” Genova said.
“Also Lili Boulanger and Amy Beach, so it’s not all modern,” Rudiakov said. “We’ve been looking for and finding some of the newer music that is terrific, evocative and fun.”
Steven Moran, double bass, will be one of the guest artists in the opening June 19 concert, where Rudiakov will begin the season conducting a chamber orchestra made up of the faculty and students in Dag Wirén’s Serenade for Strings.
“It’s a lovely, charming, breezy, sunny piece to kick it off with a sunny disposition,” Genova said.
Genova is personally excited about Ernö Dohnányi’s Sextet in C Major, Op. 37 for clarinet, French horn, strings and piano, also on the opening program. Guests are Kyle Hoyt, French horn, and Todd Palmer, clarinet.
“It has a ‘Superman comes to save the day’ kind of feel to it — and there’s a surprise at the end,” she said.
“Joana’s wanted to do this piece, I swear, for 15 years!” Rudiakov said, with a laugh.
Faculty and NextGen concerts will also be live-streamed free, and available on Taconic’s YouTube channel. Saturday morning open dress rehearsals at 10:30 a.m. on concert dates are open to the public and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the music-making process.
