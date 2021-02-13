Last summer, Taconic Music was first in Vermont to present live indoor concerts, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down indoor performing arts in the state. Now the Manchester community music organization is the first in the state to announce an indoor summer concert series for 2021.
“It’s good for all of us to be creative and think outside of the box,” explains violinist Joana Genova, co-founder and co-director with her husband, violist Ariel Rudiakov.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for us, but we pulled it off,” Rudiakov said of last summer’s festival. “And now the COVID numbers are infinitely higher and, you know what, we’re going to go anyway.”
Taconic Music will present its fifth annual Summer Festival June 14-July 12, including weekly Saturday evening faculty concerts, free, live and in-person at Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts at Burr in Manchester. Internationally renowned artists will perform chamber music from 19th-century masters to 21st-century up-and-coming women composers.
Also planned are two Monday evening NextGen concerts featuring students from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive, and midweek and weekend performances around the region.
“I’d like to pretend that there was a lengthy debate and fill plenary sessions to formulate our magnum opus,” Rudiakov said. “So for our fifth summer coming up, we’re grateful to still be here doing this.”
Part of the plan is to make up for what couldn’t be done in 2020, including the cancellation of the Chamber Music Intensive.
“Some of the students we were not able to have last year will come this year. And then we’ll recruit accordingly,” Rudiakov said. Some of the guest artists we weren’t able to have last year will come this year. We’ll have clarinet and French horn.”
“Maybe behind plexiglass — we don’t know yet,” Genova added with a laugh.
Taconic will follow pretty much the same game plan as last year, with a limited socially distanced audience, face masks and hand-washing stations.
“In the worst case, we’ll end up live-streaming — and still be able to have concerts,” Genova said. “In the best case, we’ll be able to have more people in the audience. I don’t think we’ll be able to have 200, but maybe 50 or 75. We’ll follow the (state) guidelines, and also what Burr and Burton will allow us to do.”
“We’re going to do both,” Rudiakov said. “We’re going to continue to do the live-streaming because we found the upside of it, so many more people, who wouldn’t be able to come anyway, were able to see us — and it increased modestly our base of donations as well.
“We’ll allow as many audience members as we can safely, and we’re very fortunate Burr and Burton has welcomed us back again,” Rudiakov said.
An upside of streaming was that families of visiting musicians could enjoy the concerts.
“Their families were able to watch them play,” Genova said. “I’m talking about families from all over the world who know that our musicians come to Vermont, but never actually know why or what they’re doing here. They know they’re playing music, and that’s about it.
“Suddenly they had a full revelation!” Genova said. “A hundred percent, this is what we do in Vermont and these are our colleagues and this is why we keep coming back year after year, and we care about it.”
Live-streaming also proved successful or Taconic’s recent annual New Year’s Eve concert.
“It was a smash hit,” Genova said. “We had over 2,000 views. And the family concert had over 500. People were just thrilled — we’re still getting compliments. Of course, we had a lot of competition with everybody live-streaming and zooming.”
Taconic hasn’t been unmoved by Black Lives Matters, and has been researching music by African American and women composers, and contemporary music.
“Where have I been? There’s so much great music out there,” Genova said. “What we are encountering, though, is copyrights of contemporary composers. Especially with the live-streaming, it becomes a whole ordeal.”
Regardless of the size of an organization, from Taconic to the New York Philharmonic, the fees are the same — and very often prohibitive
“That’s the reason we keep playing music by dead white guys. We can’t afford to do anything else,” Genova said. “Of course, we’ll find a way to do it.”
“We’ll never abandon Schumann, but we’d like to take the roads less traveled,” Rudiakov added.
Fundraising for this season began earlier than usual, last August after the completion of the summer’s concerts.
“We did better than expected,” Rudiakov said. “We have continued to pull all the online levers that we can, Facebook fundraisers and all of the rest. Some of our board members and other folks have really stepped up to help us out.
“So we have stayed above water consistently for 6 months now,” he said. “Right now we are doing a ‘Love Notes’ fundraiser, not specific to Valentine’s Day, and the response has been very good to that so far.”
Taconic also relies on sponsorships from local businesses.
“Next week, we will be walking around town asking them to either become a sponsor or buy an ad in our playbill,” Genova said. “It helps us a lot to cover the production costs of the summer.”
Most donations are small making underscoring its role as a community organization (think Bernie Sanders).
“In terms of the basis of support financially, I would say ‘yes,’” Rudiakov said. “And that has quite a bit to do with the fact that we live here. People see us here, our kids go to school here. So by definition, we are part of the community — that’s very helpful.”
Support comes from unexpected sources as well, participating musicians, their families, as well as former festival students.
“What I love is, if you look at our old playbills, you will see so many donations from musicians,” Genova said. “And that’s such an endorsement for us. It could be $25, musicians giving to other musicians means they value what we do.”
Taconic has also found success forgoing partnerships with other community organizations.
“The Manchester Community Library has always been an ally,” Genova said. “We have reconnected with the (Southern Vermont) Arts Center and their new executive director, Anne Corso. So we’re super-excited to go there and perform at Yesterhouse and the museum. They’re so welcoming.”
There can be a downside to being perceived as a “local” community organization.
“People think we’re local, we can’t be any good: We’re Vermont musicians,” Genova said.” Hello! I’m Bulgarian, and he’s from New York. We’ve played all over the world — and we chose to be here. First of all because we love it, and secondly we feel we contribute something valuable.”
And there is even an upside to that unfortunate misperception.
“We’re grateful because we don’t have any people coming to concerts who don’t appreciate our music,” Genova said. “We don’t have those false compliments afterward. It’s so refreshing.”
