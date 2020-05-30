MONTPELIER — When the T.W. Wood Gallery holds its Summer Camp 2020, nine COVID-19-sensitive weeklong sessions for ages 7-14 beginning June 22, a new teacher will join its veteran staff. Sarah Adelaide Hewitt will bring fresh energy and ideas to her two camps, “Sketch Book Dares!” and “Artful Wild-Crafting.”
“I am excited to join this community and to have another meaningful outlet for my creative spirit,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt is a native Vermonter, who has recently returned to the Green Mountains after traveling the world and making art. She is a new mother, kindergarten arts teacher, artist and budding Herbalist. She has a painting degree from Rhode Island School of Design, and is currently pursuing a master’s in art education from Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
“I feel particularly excited about my ‘Artful Wild-Crafting’ camp, where I get to combine my two loves, art and nature,” Hewitt said. “In this camp we will be foraging for many of our art materials.”
Projects will include weaving with birch bark, sculpting a birds’ nest and building gnome homes.
“We will also explore paint-making from wild and live materials, even make our own paint brushes,” she said. “My other camp, “Sketchbook Dares!” will kick-off with hand-binding our own sketchbooks. We will proceed to draw in ways that stretch the imagination as well as hand-eye coordination. We will draw ourselves, each other and all kinds of silly and serious things. This will be an adventurous exploration of what a drawing is.”
The T.W. Gallery’s camps are varied and for different ages, something for everyone. Sessions are Monday-Friday, except where indicated, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
— June 22-26: “Sketch Book Dares!” (ages 7-12)
— June 29-July 1: “Creating Colorful Comics” (three-day camp, ages 8-14)
— July 6-10: “Artful Wild-Crafting” (ages 7-12)
— July 13-17: “Piñata Party!” (ages 7-12)
— July 20-24: “People, Pets, Wild and Fantastical Animals!” (ages 8-13)
— July 27-31: “Fantastic Fabrics!” (ages 7-12)
— Aug. 3-7: “Scavenger Hunt! (ages 7-12)
— Aug. 10-14: “Puppet Show Creation Camp” (ages 7-12)
— Aug. 17-21: “Botanical Basics” (ages 10 – 14)
While preparing for a fun-filled creative summer of art camps, health and safety precautions, as suggested by the governor, are being taken seriously. All teachers will wear masks and children are encouraged to wear masks as much as possible.
— Class size is limited to 15 students, 2 teachers and one assistant teacher.
— Parents will need to pack all the lunch and snacks for the day.
— With staggered drop off and pick up times, parents will not enter the building, drop off and pickups will be done outside. Parents should wear masks and practice social distancing.
— Temperatures will be taken with a touch free thermometer at drop off. If a child is sick or has symptoms, they should remain home. The camp will follow state protocol should anyone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.
— There will be no aftercare, to reduce the number of teachers with the students and to allow extra time for classroom cleaning.
For “social distancing,” campers will be required to stay 6-feet apart:
— Outdoor time will be maximized; campers will play games that require distance like kicking a ball, Frisbee, etc.
— Guests or volunteers will not be permitted.
— If a parent must enter the building, a mask is required.
— Students will be limited in number at each table. Activities will be moved outdoors as much as possible.
A strict hygiene regimen will be followed:
— Campers will wash hands upon arriving at camp, after an activity, prior to lunch, and before leaving camp each day. Outdoor camps must use hand sanitizer.
— Bathrooms and common areas will be cleaned and disinfected midday and at the end of the day.
— The bathroom will be reserved only for campers (not open for building use), and will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.
For more information, or to register, call 802-262-6035, email info@twoodgallery.org, or visit www.twwoodgallery.org online. The T.W. Wood Gallery at the Center for Arts & Learning, 46 Barre St. in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.