A blast of lines of light erupts against the black sky in Tina Valentinetti’s digital photograph on metal “Fire Shower.” Shadows of a line of leafless trees fall on a spring green meadow in Marcia Hill’s pastel “Arising.” An American flag hangs from its diagonal pole at the corner of a bright green cottage over a garden in full summer profusion of black-eyed Susans and other blooms in Bob Murphy’s oil painting “Annie’s Flag.” Valentinetti, Hill and Murphy are among more than a dozen artists in “The Paletteers” exhibition in the Nuquist Gallery at Montpelier’s T.W.Wood Gallery.
In the adjacent Contemporary Hall, nearly 30 artists are represented in the “T.W. Wood Annual Membership Exhibition,” with oil, watercolor and acrylic painting, drawings, photographs, pastels, digital prints and more.
Variety is the order of the month with these two group exhibitions at T.W. Wood Gallery. Local landscapes are there and, also, many further afield — the sea, the tropics, the city. Glimpses of nature and deeply moving portraits are featured. Most of the work is representational, but there are also dynamic abstract paintings and digital prints.
There is a lot to savor in this diverse work by well-established and emerging artists. The two exhibitions run through Sept. 16.
In its mission to bring the best of today’s art to central Vermont and to preserve artistic heritage, the T.W. Wood has developed a robust program of presenting diverse solo and group exhibitions of current artists — mostly Vermont artists. The local museum of American art dedicates two of its four galleries to today’s art: the Nuquist and Contemporary Hall Galleries.
The other two galleries carry the historic part of the mission: The T.W. Wood Room focuses on 19th-century paintings in the collection of the museum’s founder and benefactor, Thomas Waterman Wood, and the Works Progress Act Gallery exhibits the State of Vermont’s portion of WPA artwork, federally funded artwork created in the 1930s and 1940s portraying life in the United States.
“The Paletteers” and the “Membership Exhibition” have become valued annual traditions, explained Margaret Coleman, director of the Wood.
“We love hosting the Members’ Show every summer. It is a chance to celebrate the amazing creativity of our community,” Coleman said. “It’s not a juried show. Anyone who is a member can participate. I really like the accessibility and egalitarian nature of this show. It’s fun to see what artwork shows up.
“The Paletteers are such a vibrant community of artists,” she added. “This is a group of people who work really hard on their skills, improving their techniques. It is always a pleasure to host them.”
Now in its 65th year, the Paletteers of Vermont was founded in Barre in 1957 by 17 area artists. In earlier years, they held an annual outdoor show, with artwork displayed on a snow fence set up in Barre City Park. Whims of summer weather eventually led them to indoor venues. These days, the Paletteers usually mount three group shows each year — the summer exhibition at Aldrich Library in Barre is up until Aug. 30.
Membership in the Paletteers is open “to all who do art or are supporters of art, and who are willing to participate in Paletteers volunteer activities,” mostly assisting with exhibitions. Just prior to the pandemic, the Paletteers did much of the painting of the 47-panel Summer Street Mural in Barre.
Paletteer Cindy Griffith, of Middlesex, brings a magical-realism style to her nature-inspired pastels as her use of color amplifies texture and light. In “Clinging,” a small leafy tree perches on a cliff’s narrow ledge. The cliff glows golden around it.
John Weaver, of Montpelier, brings together water, land and sky in his oil painting “North Branch,” with first hints of spring emerging under the cool gray winter sky. Linda Kiniry, of Barre, takes viewers to “Summer’s End on Berlin Pond” as first hints of fall colors emerge in the woods and are reflected in the water in her pastel.
For the “Membership Exhibition,” T.W. Wood artist members are invited to select up to three artworks of their choice to show.
Janet Wormser’s “Homage to Morandi” still-lifes, oil on linen on board, give a nod to the Italian artist with her arrangements of cylindrical vessels, painted in muted tones. Her color, shapes and composition emanate a sense of quiet.
Kristen Santucci’s oil on canvas “Mystical Adviser” of a raven with blue-black feathers and head slightly cocked, brings Edgar Allen Poe to mind. Melinde Kantor, also featured in the Paletteers exhibition, brings to life a garden in the full splendor of its bounty of onions, chard, tomatoes, beans, sunflowers and pansies in her detailed color pencil on paper “Before the Fair.”
Three portraits by Jerry Ralya, sepia pastel on paper, remember victims of anti-Semitic atrocities. His short handwritten text on each one adds facts about these individuals who look back at the viewers, who all died unjustly and too young — Czeslawa Bernard and Boleslaw Gmur, who died in the Auschwitz death camp in 1942, and Jerry Rabinowitz, a physician gunned down at a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.
