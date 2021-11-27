Compelling concerts are a sure cure for chilly November nights. Here’s a look at three bright spots on the live music horizon, all of which have new albums in tow.
Tuesday: Tōth
Tōth is the recording project of Brooklyn multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Alex Toth, who is best known to Vermont audiences as one half of the dynamic duo behind Rubblebucket, a lauded band formed 15 years ago in Burlington.
Toth, a trumpet phenom who founded the group with singer-saxophonist Kalmia Traver, performs in support of a new EP “Death,” released last month. The five-track EP follows the release of his captivating second album, “You and Me and Everything,” in April on Northern Spy Records.
The sophomore release is a follow-up to his melancholy 2019 solo debut, “Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary,” released two years after he and Traver uncoupled after more than a decade together.
“You and Me and Everything” was “created during a period of deep transformation and self-discovery,” according to a news release, which found Toth addressing another life challenge — alcoholism, which he is currently in recovery from.
“While such heavy emotional terrain could prove hard going,” said Dusted Magazine about the album. “Toth approaches everything with a playfulness, a lightness of touch and a gentle haze to his production.”
Opening the show is Dari Bay, the indie rock-driven musical endeavor of Burlington-based, Brattleboro-raised Zach James, who first made a name for himself as a teenager in the late lauded band, the Snaz. Dari Bay performs in support of a full-length album, “DB 17-19 A Perfect Eruption,” released in May.
Tōth and opener Dari Bay perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Thursday: Weakened Friends
Formed in 2015, Weakened Friends is a rising Portland, Maine indie-rock band that is seriously hitting its stride, as evidenced by its just-released sophomore album.
“Quitter,” released last week on Don Giovanni Records, finds Weakened Friends firing on all cylinders on a full-sounding set that soars on assured songwriting, glorious power pop hooks, crunching guitars and stellar production.
The group is fronted by primary songwriter and singer/guitarist Sonia Sturino, who is joined by Annie Hoffman on bass and vocals and Adam Hand on drums. Hoffman produced the album and engineered it with Hand, who joined the band in 2019.
The album “has a winning combination of immediacy and depth,” said Paste, “with the hooks to catch your ear and the songwriting to keep it.”
Opening the show are Burlington indie ambient rock band Community Garden and Burlington indie folk-rockers Lake Waves.
Weakened Friends and openers Community Garden and Lake Waves perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Dec. 4: Moon Hooch, Consider the Source
Featuring two saxophonists and a drummer, lauded Brooklyn band Moon Hooch distills house, dubstep, drum ’n’ bass and jazz into its self-described “cave music.”
Known for its rousing live shows, the trio is touring in support of a new album, “Super Cone Bros,” released in September.
Opening the show is New York City-based Consider the Source, a self-described “sci-fi Middle Eastern fusion” trio featuring Gabriel Marin, John Ferrara and Jeff Mann on a wide assortment of instruments.
Formed in 2004, the tightknit trio blends progressive rock and improvisatory jazz with Indian and Middle Eastern styles to great effect, and its relentless touring schedule has earned the band a fervent following around the world.
The adventurous trio performs in advance of its stunning forthcoming album, “Hybrid Vol. 1: Such as a Mule,” scheduled for release Dec. 17 on Ropeadope Records.
Moon Hooch and opener Consider the Source perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
