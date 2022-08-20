Montpelier’s popular Spice on Snow festival, organized and run by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture, had to go virtual last February as consequence of the COVID pandemic. It disappointed a lot of loyal fans.

To make up for that truncated event, Summit School is offering a one-day live event, the Summer Spice Celebration, on Saturday Aug. 27, to be held in Montpelier’s Hubbard Park. Summer Spice will add a pinch of music to the waning summer schedule of events that has given the city a decidedly musical flavor this year.

