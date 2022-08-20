Montpelier’s popular Spice on Snow festival, organized and run by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture, had to go virtual last February as consequence of the COVID pandemic. It disappointed a lot of loyal fans.
To make up for that truncated event, Summit School is offering a one-day live event, the Summer Spice Celebration, on Saturday Aug. 27, to be held in Montpelier’s Hubbard Park. Summer Spice will add a pinch of music to the waning summer schedule of events that has given the city a decidedly musical flavor this year.
As Katie Trautz, director of Summit School, explained, “The Spice on Snow music festival is a multi-day mid-winter celebration of roots and contemporary folk music in downtown Montpelier. The festival began more than a decade ago when Summit School saw an opportunity to bring vibrancy to Montpelier during the darkest and coldest months of the year. The music celebration was a great success and has become one of the community’s most beloved events of the year, drawing over 1,000 people downtown annually.”
The Summer Spice Celebration, says Trautz, “will feature the headlining performers from the winter festival, including Sammy Lynd and Nadine Landry of the internationally known old-time band Foghorn Stringband. Also featured is Jake Blount, a rising star in the banjo world. During the day’s events, the performers will teach workshops, play for a square dance with local caller Jennifer Johnson, and play a concert on the Tuning Forks stage.
The appeal of this festival, beyond spending a day enjoying the park and the weather, said Trautz, is that “people who want to learn old-time music on their instrument and people who like folk and roots music will certainly enjoy the entertainment and workshops.”
The festival will be held at the Hubbard Park Old Shelter and Tuning Forks Stage.
“We hope that hundreds of people will join us, the more the better,” said Trautz.
Featured performers Lynd and Landry, residents of Québec, play old time and Cajun music on fiddle and guitar. They have been touring for decades and are familiar to Spice on Snow fans as they have performed in Montpelier previously.
Trautz described Blount as “an up-and-coming banjo player on the national scene who recently performed at the prestigious Newport Folk Festival.” Blount’s specialty is the Black and indigenous roots of old-time music.
Johnson has called many square dances for Summit School in the past. “She has a very good feel for old-time calling,” said Trautz. Johnson once held a square dance series at the now-defunct Black Door restaurant in Montpelier.
“We hope families will picnic and enjoy the music,” said Trautz. “We will have a food truck La Bonne Crêpe specializing in crêpes.”
While Trautz said that this festival is a one-time event, she said, “we hope to, and are planning for, a Spice on Snow for 2023.” The one caveat is what limitations the pandemic might bring to performance venues next February.
The festival is set for rain or shine unless there is a severe storm, but workshops will be held regardless because they are to be held within the Old Shelter.
