There is a special delight in being read a story. Along with the joy of following the tale as it unfolds, listener and teller develop a connection. A talented story reader brings out the voices of characters and the atmosphere moments in the tale. They might conspiratorially lock eyes with the listener, sharing a hint of things to come.
In Lost Nation Theater’s “Stories of the Season (Goes Virtual)” audiences get close, very close, to that experience online, as individual LNT cast members sit in a cozy fireside setting, and read stories of winter and holidays and seasonal traditions around the world.
For the next month, Lost Nation Theater presents “Stories for the Season (Goes Virtual)” accessible through its website. The first three stories are already online, with at least four more coming — a new one, or perhaps two, added each week. “Hershel and Hanukkah,” “The Sun Egg,” “How Gluskobi Brought the Summer” are among the tales with origins in Jewish, Christian, Native American, African and other traditions.
This online production continues LNT’s “Stories for the Season” tradition, started in 2018, and for the first two years performed in person with audience present, a holiday gift from the theater company to the community.
Through this year, LNT has been committed to and resourceful about bringing theater to the community, even as its theater has been closed. With the pandemic, LNT made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season, furloughing the entire company.
Even with the doors closed, directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan and many longtime cast and production crew members have donated time and talent to present outdoor and online performances. In September, with “Shakespeare on the State House Steps,” a physically distanced cast of 18 performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” In October, Kim Bent performed Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” atop the Montpelier City Hall portico.
In mid December, LNT presented Willem Lange’s reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” live-streamed from the LNT theater in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
“We’ve been trying to do one event a month through summer and fall, outside or online,” Keenan said, “creating a sense of community even though we are separated, reminding us about what unites us, and getting content out there that lifts our spirits.”
The stories of “Stories of the Season (Goes Virtual)” are presented individually, and run 10 to 20 minutes. Cast members were recorded at the LNT theater following physical distancing protocols and with only limited people in the building.
“We started with Hanukkah, because we wanted it up during Hanukkah,” Keenan said. “We are keeping Christmas stories within the 12 days of Christmas. We have stories that celebrate the solstice and return of the light and winter and an Abenaki story about the seasons.”
In Dvora Lipkin’s “A Gift of Light,” read by Kim Ward, a young girl, Miriam, is frustrated that her family celebrates Hanukkah rather than Christmas. When she sees a photograph of her great-grandmother, she discovers their resemblance. Transcending time, the girl and great-grandmother connect. Ward beautifully draws viewers/listeners to the bond that emerges between them.
Cher Laston, longtime LNT cast member, reads Valiska Gregory’s “Into the Mickle Woods.” A young boy takes a mourning king on a journey requested by his late beloved queen. Laston leaps between voices for the boy, king, old peasant woman and great bear.
“Stories of the Season,” like other LNT productions this year are available for free, with donations welcome, very welcome. As 2021 dawns, LNT is looking ahead, hoping to be back on stage in person and also carrying live-streaming and other opportunities.
“The good thing about being online and being able to live-stream,” Bent said, “is that you can have a larger audience potentially, so that’s a gain, but you sacrifice the immediacy of being in the same room with people and having that conversation back and forth between the audience and the performers.”
“We all want to be back in the room, but in the meantime we’re getting by with what we can and are discovering the possibilities of those kinds of interactions,” Bent said. “Once we come out the other side we’re going to be in a new world of possibilities. We’re looking forward to seeing what that is like.”
