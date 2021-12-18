ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street’s winter show features the work of several artists in storefront, sidewalk and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. The new show will run through Feb. 25. Exhibits are free and open to the public.
StJ Art on the Street’s Winter 2021 show marks one year since the outdoor sidewalk gallery opened as a way to safely display art during the COVID-19 pandemic. Catamount Arts has maintained the walkable downtown gallery, changing shows every season and adding indoor venues such as the Cosmic Cup Café, Whirligig Brewing, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild and Catamount’s Eastern Avenue galleries as businesses re-opened after 2020’s pandemic-related closures.
The new show features an abundance of riveting, colorful stained glass as well as lamps, paintings and mixed-media pieces. Artists Kathy Chapman, James Frase-White, Mary Tapogna and Ken Leslie are exhibiting on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Art from The Foundry Glass Workshop, led by Justin and Mary Ellen Hannington, will be displayed on Eastern Avenue as well.
Enjoy work by Chapman at 457 Railroad St. and 142 Eastern Ave. A painter, stained-glass artist and restorer of stained-glass windows, Chapman considers stained glass painting with light, and says being surrounded by color is “pure joy.”
Also at 457 Railroad St. is work by Frase-White of St. Johnsbury. Inspired by art in many different forms ranging from children’s illustrations to fine art, Frase-White is an avid student of art history and culture.
A recent transplant from Portland, Oregon, Tapogna is showing work at 457 Railroad St. as well. Tapogna works with glass to create vibrant mosaics, and her work includes a wide range of both religious and secular portraits, crosses, rosaries, tables and lamps.
At Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., find work by Leslie, professor of fine arts at Northern Vermont University’s Visual Arts Center. Leslie has taught painting and drawing at NVU since 1984. His exploration of time and space has taken him to several residencies on and above the Arctic Circle in winter and summer. Leslie paints and writes on a variety of themes including our place in the universe, a layman’s theory of relativity, the battle between nature and technology, and most recently light and dark on and above the Arctic Circle.
At 67 Eastern Ave., learn more about the Foundry Glass Workshop. The Foundry, a makerspace in Lyndon Center, provides materials and expertise to assist community members with a variety of creative projects. They have recently begun offering stained-glass classes led by Justin and Mary Ellen Hannington in the glass studio.
For more information about StJ Art on the Street, including the artists featured in the current exhibit, go to www.catamountarts.org online.
