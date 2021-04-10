Catamount Arts has opened a new StJ Art on the Street exhibition, “Evoking Spring,” which will run through May 28. Showcasing the work of Northeast Kingdom artists who exhibit locally and worldwide, the show is available for free viewing in downtown storefronts and windows on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Seasonal StJ Art on the Street shows promote community celebration of art in an accessible, safe, socially distanced manner.
Artists featured in the “Evoking Spring” show include Bob Manning, Curran Broderick, Frederick and Frances Alger, Arista Alanis, Nanine Beard, Keith and Florence Chamberlin, Craig Harrison, Crystal Matthew and Carolyn Hawkes, as well as Naomi Bossom, Cynthia Steil and Carol Lebarron in a special group show. Information about the artists and their work, including purchase details, is available via easily accessed QR codes in the window displays.
In addition, community members are invited to contribute to StJ Art on the Street’s downtown beautification project with original haikus on precut paper circles. Anyone of any age who wishes to contribute is invited to pick up a paper circle at Boxcar & Caboose, Cosmic Cup Café or Moose River Lake and Lodge.
Write a haiku on your paper circle, and then drop your circle into the designated plastic tub at the front door of Catamount Arts at 115 Eastern Ave. Haiku circles will be pasted to St. Johnsbury storefronts as part of PoemTown St. Johnsbury, a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, celebrating National Poetry Month every April.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
