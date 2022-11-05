The brightest up-and-coming ballet dancers are going to be onstage at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the presentation American Ballet Theatre: Studio Company.

The Studio Company is the junior company of ABT made up of a little more than a dozen rising stars between the ages of 16 and 20. They come from all over the world to train and nearly 80% of ABT’s current dancers are alumni. On Monday, dancer Tillie Glatz and ABT Studio Company’s Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky talked about how the dancers are recruited and trained.

