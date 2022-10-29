In the comedy “The Outsider,” a recent sex scandal has thrust a painfully shy but capable lieutenant governor into the top state office. A complete unknown, with no political guile and a paralyzing fear of public speaking, he’s destined for failure. Or is he?

“It’s hilarious!” claims Joanne Greenberg. “Combine that with the fact that it is a political satire, not just in an election year but in an election month, and it seems like synchronicity for sure to be doing a really wonderful comedy right now.”

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.