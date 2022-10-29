In the comedy “The Outsider,” a recent sex scandal has thrust a painfully shy but capable lieutenant governor into the top state office. A complete unknown, with no political guile and a paralyzing fear of public speaking, he’s destined for failure. Or is he?
“It’s hilarious!” claims Joanne Greenberg. “Combine that with the fact that it is a political satire, not just in an election year but in an election month, and it seems like synchronicity for sure to be doing a really wonderful comedy right now.”
Greenberg is directing the Stage Write-Paramount Theatre production of the Paul Slade Smith comedy, with performances Nov. 4-13 at Tuttle Hall Theater (formerly College of St. Joseph) in Rutland.
Broadway World describes “The Outsider” as “an insightful, witty satire about modern American politics. Funny, timely and — dare we say — entirely possible.”)
In the show, Ned Newley’s a policy wonk, painfully honest, and built for crunching numbers in quiet rooms, not for dazzling throngs of supporters. So his politically savvy advisers try to “sell” him to the public by totally reinventing his image. But can they?
“The Outsider” came to the attention of Stage Write, a new community theater group in Rutland, when it was reading plays out loud during the pandemic to keep the company going. Diane Liccardi, its founder and producing director, felt this was a wonderful way of coming out of the pandemic with humor.
“Some of the original people who read the play are in this production, as well as other people that auditioned,” Greenberg said. “It’s really the perfect cast for this play. They are really able to handle the comedy deftly. Comedy is tough to get right — and they’re great!”
After teaching theater at U-32 High School for more than 30 years, Greenberg turned to freelance directing. She has led productions around the state at the Chandler Theater Pride Festival in Randolph, Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier, Phantom Theater in Warren, Unadilla Theatre in Marshfield, Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre in Rutland, and her own Green Room Productions, among others.
For Greenberg, “The Outsider” is a successful comedy because it has real bite to it as a political satire should, looking at the foibles of our political system.
“But it doesn’t demolish,” she said. “It satirizes but it doesn’t tear down the fabric of our society. And, ultimately, it’s very affirming so you’re laughing, you’re seeing the foibles of our system and, yet, by the end, you’re reminded of the basic goodness and honesty of our world. You’re made to believe in it again — which I think is quite lovely.”
The comedy aims at being nonpartisan, too.
“Its satirizing is something we can all agree about — media manipulation, spin doctors, image distortion,” Greenberg said. “Any audience member would agree that those are worth criticizing.”
Making it particularly effective is that the play is written by an actor.
“We felt this right away in the table read, that you could tell it was written by an actor because he is able to recognize the depths and good qualities in each of the characters,” Greenberg said. “There are no stereotypes, there are no obvious villains, there are no caricatures. There’s something in each character that an actor would be able to hook into to play.
“So there’s a kind of generosity in the writing that I really appreciate,” Greenberg said.
Because it’s comedy, each character has some laughable qualities.
“But they’re not so extreme that that’s all there is to them. They’re real people, but they’re exaggerated,” Greenberg said. “That’s why I feel the cast is really good. They’re able to walk that fine line in terms of exaggeration but keeping it real and keeping it likable.”
Finding a small theater venue for this intimate kind of show in Rutland has long been a challenge. Greenberg considered using the Paramount Theatre, with the audience and the action on the main stage behind the curtain, but that presented too many problems. The Brick Box is no more, and it was too small anyway.
Greenberg already had directed at the Tuttle Hall Theater when ART presented a season there.
“There are challenges to working with a space that hasn’t been occupied for a while — but it gives us a lot of leeway,” Greenberg said. “So that’s been a positive for us. It’s ours for a stretch of time.
“The stage is quite nice. The seating capacity is too big, so we will close off the outer sections and use the center, the way we did for (ART’s) ‘Marjorie Prime’,” she said.
“It’s a nice space — and it’s super-comfortable.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
