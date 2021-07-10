The hillside at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury will once again be alive with the sounds of music, as the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020 for its fourth summer of free concerts.
The family- and dog-friendly festivities kick off Sunday with world-inspired folk-rock duo HuDost, and close Sept. 4 with high-energy Scottish trio Cantrip.
The nine-concert series returns to take over the sprawling and idyllic locale, thanks to a grant provided by the Levitt Foundation. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization awards $25,000 matching grants to 15 nonprofits serving small to midsized towns and cities, “to present free weekly summer concerts and breathe new life into underused public spaces,” according to a news release.
Here’s a look at the Levitt AMP St. J lineup:
— July 11: The series kicks off with Nashville-based, world-inspired folk-rock act HuDost, which returns to Dog Mountain after performing at the inaugural series in 2017. The husband and wife duo of Montreal native Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines, HuDost blends pop, rock and electro with traditional Sufi music and other folk traditions. “Anthems of Home,” a follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2018 album “of Water + Mercy,” is scheduled for release Nov. 30.
— July 18: Fresh off a well-received headline show at the Trapp Family Lodge Meadow with his acoustic quintet, popular central Vermont singer-songwriter Chad Hollister brings his nine-piece Chad Hollister Band to Dog Mountain for his only full-band show of the summer.
— July 25: The Blue Dahlia, led by nomadic Brooklyn- and Paris-based singer-songwriter and ukulele player Dahlia Dumont, delivers a warm and festive mix of chanson Française, folk, klezmer and world grooves that reflect her global sensibilities. On her latest album, 2018’s “La Tradition Américaine,” her sizable band “switches from reggae to klezmer, Americana to a French-Mexican waltz, on cheerfully easygoing global-fusion set,” according to the Guardian.
The Blue Dahlia also performs July 21 at Burlington City Hall Park, July 22 at Feast & Field in Barnard, July 23 at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center, and July 24 at the Barn in Plainfield. Go online to thebluedahliamusic.com for more information.
— Aug. 1: Formed in 2013 at Boston College, New York City-based seven-piece group Juice serves up a compelling mix of pop, R&B, rock and hip-hop complete with electric violin and catchy hooks. Case in point: the buoyant song “Audrey Tell Me,” from 2019 EP “you are simply magnificent,” is “infectiously charming, oscillating seamlessly between vintage soul vibes and modern pop deliciousness,” according to Atwood Magazine.
— Aug. 8: Texas-born, Michigan-based indie-rock band Mike Mains & the Branches is a five-piece led by singer-guitarist Mains and his multi-instrumentalist wife Shannon Mains (keyboards, mandolin, saxophone). Known for their pop melodies and energetic live performances, the band returned to the scene in 2019 with its third album, “When We Were in Love,” on Tooth & Nail Records.
— Aug. 15: Reverend Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou, aka Rev. Sekou, wears many hats: activist, theologian, author, documentary filmmaker and musician. The latter is a potent and soul-stirring blend of Arkansas Delta blues, Memphis soul-funk and gospel delivered by his five-piece band. Sekou’s killer debut album, 2017’s “In Times Like These,” was produced by Luther Dickinson of Grammy-winning band North Mississippi Allstars. And Paste said his 2019 live album, “When We Fight, We Win,” “delivers the spiritual performance we need now.”
— Aug. 22: Fusing the complex yet gorgeous traditional drumming of Central Ghana, the buoyant brass and keyboards of the Caribbean, and the kickin’ horns of New Orleans, Boston-based Kotoko Brass is known for its wild dance parties — the Boston Globe calls their infectious sound “propulsive, infectious party music.”
— Aug. 29: Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, Sean and Jamie Oshima — aka The Oshima Brothers — have honed a harmony-rich mix of contemporary folk and acoustic pop — NPR called it “a roots-based pop sound that is infectious and fun.” Live, the sibling duo, now based in Belfast, create a surprisingly full sound with electric acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops and percussion.
— Sept. 4: High-energy Scottish band Cantrip — a trio that includes Halifax-based bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Dan Houghton, Edinburgh, Scotland-based fiddler Jon Bews and Montreal-based Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, bouzouki) — closes out the series in advance of its sixth album. “Undark,” recorded in the trio’s original home of Edinburgh, is scheduled for release in 2022.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
