Celebrated Southern swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers brings its ‘Holiday Caravan’ tour to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as part of a 17-date tour.
The show features the sizable ensemble performing original tunes from its stellar 1998 “Christmas Caravan” album in addition to classic holiday songs and hit songs from its impressive catalog — like 1996 breakthrough single and raucous dance number “Hell,” for example, off its acclaimed 1997 album, “Hot.”
Known for its dance-inducing, ribald and risqué performances filled with theatrics and colorful costumes, the Zippers are led by Mississippi-based front man Jimbo Mathus, 54. Backing him is a noteworthy cast of New Orleans musicians, including the band’s musical director and fiddler, Dr. Sick.
The Zippers are also performing in support of its latest album, “Lost Songs of Doc Souchon,” released last year, which honors a key figure in the preservation of pre-jazz music in New Orleans.
“Lost Songs” is a follow-up to the band’s 2018 album “Beasts of Burgundy,” which followed a nearly 10-year hiatus for the band, which Mathus and Katherine Whalen formed in 1993 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
“Christmas Caravan,” the album, was released just months after the Zippers’ third album, 1998’s “Perennial Favorites.” An unconventional holiday album, of course, it’s also one of the more compelling in the genre and still stands strong nearly 25 years later.
The All Music Guide calls it “an album that revives swing and hot jazz, tweaking it a little bit with ironic humor yet remaining reverential to the music’s heritage,” adding: “The Zippers know how to have a good time, and that’s exactly what ‘Christmas Caravan’ does, thanks to their enthusiastic performances, strong songwriting and sharp covers.”
Opening the show is Atom & the Orbits, a Vermont-based modern rock band known for its two-minute, old-school power pop songs a la Chuck Berry.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.