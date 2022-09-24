Fans of the late David Bowie take note, “Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” comes to the Barre Opera House on Friday, Sept. 30, for an 8 p.m. performance. This show is one of the best tribute acts around. This band, created in 2001 and led by David Brighton, delivers a note-for-note theatrical concert event, which follows Bowie’s ever-changing career transformations from space-age rock idol, to polished mainstream media star in a career that spanned 49 years from 1967 to his passing in 2016.

Brighton’s performance is a step-by-step, song-by-song and costume-by-costume clone of Bowie. Brighton, also an Englishman, has an uncanny resemblance to Bowie, which should have the audience wondering whether they’ve entered a time machine and transported back to an actual Bowie concert.

