BARRE — This week there is a new show in the tiny “white box” exhibition space at Studio Place Arts named the Quick Change Gallery. “Data, Landscape, Network, Process” by Ned Richardson, of Moretown, involves eight works on paper that use digital and other technological networks to interpret the landscape.
Richardson’s “meshdot drawings” explore landscapes using ink on paper. A webbed and irregular grid emerges from his use of short lines that are suggestive of layers of the natural world such as forests and other vegetation, microbes in motion, or an image from a collection of various real and imaginary data.
According to Richardson, he “re-kindled a long dormant interest in programming” and “learned to use a deep learning system called Generataive Adversarial Network (GAN) which is designed to train itself on a large set of similar images (such as faces) to create wholly synthetic images that will seem to belong to the original set (pass for life-like faces).”
In setting out to design his artwork, Richardson challenged GAN to assist with generating recognizable forms and shapes, and he recombined them to create something that would seem familiar, yet be entirely novel. He reflects on the body of work as an unusual collaboration that synthesizes artificial intelligence and his human sense of aesthetics.
Richardson’s show includes 8 works that are finished by hand, using a variety of media to emphasize the aesthetic qualities that he seeks in the finished landscape works, incorporating watercolor paper, graphite, ink, pastel and cold wax in various ways.
Last fall, SPA introduced the Quick Change Gallery, made from an “up-cycled” vintage telephone booth that had been abandoned on the lot across from the East Calais General Store managed by the Calais Historic Preservation Commission. It has found its niche as providing a venue for unconventional and informal shows.
This show is on view at SPA through Oct. 10. Until Sept. 7, visits are by appointment; through Oct. 10, the show is open during SPA’s regular hours.
Coming soon at SPA
Rock Solid XX, the annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists and other work that depicts the beautiful qualities of stone (main floor gallery) Sept. 15-Oct. 30. Additionally, take the Art Stroll around downtown, historic Barre and view a variety of sculptures created from granite. Ravel: patterns of thought and connection by Autumn Tomlinson, recipient of the 2019-20 SPA Studio Residency (Second floor gallery). “Faltering Towards Nirvana,” by Larry Bowling, an exploration in oil and wax (Third floor gallery).
Go online to www.studioplacearts.com for more information.
