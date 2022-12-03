A powerful combination of history and hope wrapped into music that will make you want to get out of your seat and dance, the Soweto Gospel Choir is currently on a worldwide tour.

With close to 50 choir members of South Africa’s best singers, the Soweto Gospel Choir has performed for presidents, the royal family, Oprah and Nelson Mandela — and shared the stage with the biggest stars in music, including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

