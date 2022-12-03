A powerful combination of history and hope wrapped into music that will make you want to get out of your seat and dance, the Soweto Gospel Choir is currently on a worldwide tour.
With close to 50 choir members of South Africa’s best singers, the Soweto Gospel Choir has performed for presidents, the royal family, Oprah and Nelson Mandela — and shared the stage with the biggest stars in music, including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Soweto Gospel Choir reached the number-one spot on Billboard’s music chart within three weeks of its first album release, traveled the world many times over, and won several Grammy Awards. They only tour the United States once every four years, and this year there will be two stops in Vermont with an all-new show.
The choir brings its latest program, “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” to Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; and to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The vibrant and spirited performances are fused with the message of the healing power of music and the big patterns and bright colors they wear echo the music and the message. Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), outside Johannesburg, the choir was formed at the end of the apartheid era, and the new show features stirring gospel music, holiday favorites, and a series of South African freedom songs along with music of the Civil Rights era, including selections by James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin.
Choir Master/choreographer and tenor Shimmy Jiyane (Jee-yan-ee) talked about how the new show was created in a recent phone interview.
“We looked at what is happening around the world,” Jiyane said. “We just came out of the very edges of COVID that killed people, and we looked at how people reacted to it. We look(ed) all around the world at what was happening, and we think people need music. People need something that will encourage them because people now are scared.”
“We need to pray,” he added. “We need to look at this life with another eye.”
Jiyane says the lyrics always come first during songwriting, “because they come from what you see, and you reflect from what you see and catch the feeling of those words.”
And this particular kind of music conveys those messages in the way that it naturally inspires community.
“It’s very positive music,” Jiyane said. “It’s music that revives you. It’s music that encourages you that not all is lost. It’s the music that encourages you to go out there and live your life and be happy in life.”
“Celebrate with us,” he said. “Have fun with us. We just want to spread a message of love peace and happiness.”
janellefaignant @icloud.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.