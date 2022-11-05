Fans of old-school soul singers like the late James Brown, Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley likely will love Lee Fields. At 72, the veteran of the ’60s soul-funk scene is more vital than ever, as evidenced by a string of killer albums in the 2010s.
Fields holds court at the Higher Ground Ballroom on Nov. 13 in support of yet another excellent album. “Sentimental Fool,” released last week, is his first record since 2019’s “It Rains Love” and his first for the revered, Brooklyn-based Daptone Records label.
The pairing of Fields and the independent retro-soul record label is a match made in soul heaven, and “Sentimental Fool” is yet another stellar set and master class by the best in the business.
Produced by Daptone founder “Bosco Mann,” aka producer/musician Gabriel Roth, the album was recorded to eight-tracks at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in California.
“Sentimental Fool” features backing by an all-star lineup of Daptone musicians: guitarist Thomas Brenneck, bassist Benny Trokan, drummer Brian Wolfe, keyboardists Victor Axelrod and Jimmy Hill, saxophonists Neal Sugarman and Ian Hendrickson-Smith, and trumpeter Dave Guy, along with an array of additional guest musicians and backing vocalists.
The bluesy, ballad-driven collection shines on Fields’ signature vocal work and the simpatico instrumentation of the backing musicians, the result of which is a quietly stunning return to Fields’ R&B roots.
The title track is a simmering, gospel-infused ballad with subtle doo-wop background vocals, while the funky “Two Jobs” is a James Brown-like standout.
Another highlight is the instant classic ballad, “What Did I Do,” which conjures Otis Redding and is punctuated by punchy Wurlitzer and horns. Ditto the gorgeous, soaring closer, “Extraordinary Man,” a deeply poignant cut that’s enhanced by Axelrod’s church-like organ work.
“I wanted to cut a different kind of record and really give Lee room to sing,” says Roth in press materials. “We took our time and got painfully deep into every one of these tunes, stripping them down to pure feeling — no effort spared, no empty gestures remaining.”
“Lee might be the greatest singer alive,” adds Roth, “and I don’t think he’s ever sung better than on these sessions.”
“I’m all about emotions,” says Fields. “This album allowed me to show what I’m capable of doing. It’s always the challenge of trying to make something deeper. On this record, I go deeper than I’ve ever gone.”
“This is as organic, honest and powerful as soul gets,” said American Songwriter about the record, calling it “a contemporary/retro-tinged classic, one that any lover of the genre will find timeless and inspirational.”
“All over ‘Sentimental Fool,’ you can hear decades of experience in Fields’ vocal performance,” added Glide. “With the recent passing of Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley, Lee Fields remains the ‘soul’ survivor of a glorious sound, and we’re lucky to have him around.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.