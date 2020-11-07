GREENSBORO — Marshfield-based soprano and Scrag Mountain Music co-Artistic Director Mary Bonhag will perform a virtual recital of music inspired by her own religious and spiritual practice at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, live-streamed from the Highland Center for the Arts. The concert is sponsored by Scrag Mountain Music.
The program includes works by Kathy Wonson Eddy, Don Jamison, Adolphus Hailstork, Jacqueline Hairston, Moses Hogan, Joaquín Nin-Culmell, James Primosch, Samuel Barber and Olivier Messiaen, plus a conversation with the Rev. Rona Kinsley. Joining Bonhag on this program is Burlington pianist Hiromi Fukuda.
Bonhag’s vocal recital, originally scheduled for last March, was postponed as consequence of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Of this re-imagined program Bonhag says, “I took the program from March and looked at it in the context of a global pandemic and a national awakening to systemic racism, selecting pieces and themes that especially resonate with me at this time and with my own personal faith. I look forward to sharing this music that has brought me comfort, challenged me and given me perspective during this time.”
This program includes selections from Samuel Barber’s “Hermit Songs” and Olivier Messiaen’s “Chants de Terre et de Ciel,” two works from the classical repertoire that explore religious devotion and humanity. Music by Vermont composers includes Kathy Wonson Eddy’s folk melody “Sorrow and Love Flow Mingled Down” and Don Jamison’s “Prayers by Lauren Aiken,” which asks for courage in times of uncertainty.
Also programmed are Jacqueline Hairston’s “On Consciousness Streams” from the song cycle of the same name, and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Create in Me” and “Difficulties” from “Songs of Love and Justice,” the latter with words by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Cuban-Spanish composer Joaquín Nin-Culmell’s “Adonenu, Elohenu” that nods to the period in Medieval Spain when Christians, Jews and Muslims were thought to have coexisted peacefully. James Primosch’s folk hymn “How Can I Keep from Singing” and Moses Hogan’s arranged traditional spiritual “Walk Together,” Children” are two works deeply embedded in Bonhag’s own religious upbringing.
The program is “pay what you can” with at-will donations collected; for details and to RSVP, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org or call 802-377-3161.
