One of Vermont’s most mythical bands, Saturn People’s Sound Collective is back in a big way with a stellar debut album, the release of which the 22-piece ensemble will celebrate on Dec. 17 at the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard College in Plainfield.

The storied band is the brainchild of Brian Boyes, a celebrated trumpeter, composer and educator, known for his work in an impressive and eclectic array of bands like Big Bhangra Brass Band, Movement of the People and viperHouse, to name only a few of the many bands he’s played with.

