The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is back in full swing, announcing the lineup Tuesday for a full-fledged fest after a pared-down, mostly outdoor version last year — a celebratory affair that marked the first big live event to return to Vermont following a year-plus of mostly virtual performances — and the cancellation of the event in 2020.
The 39th edition of the festival, which runs from June 3-12 at locations throughout Burlington, is curated this year by musician, activist Michael Mwenso and Jono Gasparro. Mwenso, who performed with his Harlem-based band Mwenso & the Shakes at the 2016 and 2017 festivals, and Los Angeles-based Gasparro cofounded the mission-driven company Electric Root in 2020.
The organization and artist collective “centers (around) Black roots music and Black artists by producing and curating music, festivals, residencies and tours in addition to hosting artist-led and anti-racism workshops and initiatives intendent to shift and transform society,” according to Gasparro’s LinkedIn page.
“The heart of the festival is creating a holistic experience of immersing oneself into Black music,” says Mwenso in a new release. “This year’s Burlington Discover Jazz Festival takes audiences through a journey of experiencing many styles of music as well as the deep ancestral lineages that shaped them, as told by a phenomenal lineup of local and visiting artists.”
Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn, says the lineup, “cuts across generations to convey a musical lineage.”
“We are honoring the legacy of the festival’s 39 years and the legends who have shaped this beloved annual celebration, but we are also looking to the future,” he says in a news release.
“Michael and Jono’s amazing stewardship of the festival this year exemplifies the next generation of artistic leaders engaging with their music’s past and injecting their personalities, styles and perspectives to create something new and thrilling.”
Here’s a look at some of the lineup highlights:
Flynn Main Stage
Friday, June 3: “The Sound of (Black) Music” — Conceived and created by festival co-curator Michael Mwenso, this “Afrofuturist” reinterpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical features such musicians and vocalists as Mwenso, Brianna Thomas, Charenée Wade and Vuyo Sotashe, among others, who pay tribute to the history of Black music. 8 p.m. $10-$50
Sunday, June 12: Joshua Redman — The saxophone star and longtime festival favorite presents a new work with his trio, 3x3, which draws from the songbooks of Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter. 7 p.m. $30-$47
Flynn Space
Saturday, June 4: The Brianna Thomas Band — The renowned New York City-based jazz vocalist brings her soulful, captivating voice in support of her acclaimed 2020 album, “Everybody Knows.” 8:30 p.m. $25
Sunday, June 5: Pedrito Martinez — The Cuban percussionist performs in support of his Latin Grammy-nominated 2021 album, “Acertijos.” 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $25
Wednesday, June 8: Bobby Rush — The Grammy-winning Blues Hall of Famer gets up close and personal. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., $25
Thursday, June 9: Chicken Fat Injection — This relatively new Vermont group includes such standout musicians as guitarist George Petit, bassist John Rivers, drummer Geza Carr and keyboardist Mike Hartigan. 6 p.m., $25
Thursday, June 9: Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall — South African singer Vuyo Sotashe teams up with pianist Chris Pattishall. 8:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 11: Caylen Bryant — Bryant, aka “the Bass Chica,” is a rising young bassist based in New Jersey. 6:30 p.m. $25
Saturday, June 11: Joe Farnsworth — The highly regarded jazz drummer performs a program dubbed “honoring the ancestral rhythm makers.” 8:30 p.m. $25
Waterfront Park
Friday, June 10: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Lakecia Benjamin & Soul Squad — The funk legend, now 80, brings his sizable Parliament Funkadelic ensemble, and teams up with rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and her band, Soul Squad. 7 p.m. Free
Saturday, June 11: Mwenso & the Shakes, Treme Brass Band, Legendary Ingramettes — An opener for Arrested Development at the 2017 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Mwenso & the Shakes is a diverse Harlem-based collective that stirs up jazz, blues and African music into its high-energy mix. 4 p.m. Free
Nectar’s
Friday, June 3: Marquise Knox, All Night Boogie Band — The rising St. Louis-based guitarist brings his fiery brand of blues to Nectar’s. 9 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 day of show.
Vermont Comedy Club
The Vermont Comedy Club transforms into an after-hours jazz lounge called Big Joe’s, in honor of legendary Burlington saxophonist “Big Joe” Burrell.
Friday, June 4: Charenée Wade, Jon Thomas Trio — One of the most intriguing jazz singers on the scene, Wade is a soulful vocalist known for her improvisational ability and her seriously swinging groove. 10:30 p.m. Free
Sunday, June 5: Unknown Blues Band — The legendary Burlington group that got its start at the storied venue when it was called Hunt’s reconvenes to kick out the jams. 8 p.m. Free
Tuesday-Wednesday, June 7-8: Gary Bartz, Sean Mason Trio — Master saxophonist Gary Bartz — known for his work with such jazz heavyweights as Max Roach, Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner and Miles Davis — brings his fiery fusion sound. 10 p.m. Free
