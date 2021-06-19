Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, after last year’s virtual edition, is back, and the seventh annual will be in-person and — mostly — indoors. Already there have 432 film submissions — the previous high was 375.
“Coming out of a year where we thought filmmakers would have such a struggle to have their films made, we are just immensely gratified by the number of submissions, and we really have to say ‘Hats off!” to filmmakers for their perseverance, their fortitude, their courage in getting the work done,” explains Lloyd Komesar, founding festival producer
“So we have quite a pool of submissions to choose from,” he said. “In the end, what we’ll show this year, which could be as many as 110 films, will be quite robust as a result.”
Jay Craven, the festival’s founding artistic director, is already selecting films for the festival.
“At this point, we are somewhere north of 30 films that have already been selected and the filmmakers notified, on our way to 110 or so,” Komesar said.
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival’s celebration of new filmmakers will take place at Town Hall Theater and other Middlebury venues Aug. 25-29. Festival passes will go on sale by phone, online or in-person at the Town Hall Theater box office Aug. 2, with individual tickets becoming available Aug. 13.
The festival was created “to support, promote and exhibit the dynamic and imaginative efforts of new filmmakers.” The emphasis is entirely on filmmakers who have completed, within the 24 months prior to the festival, either their first or second feature film or first or second short film. All genres are included, including narrative, documentary, animation, experimental and virtual reality.
“By bringing people back together for this festival, by restoring the idea of an in-person on-the-ground event where you might see some of your more far-flung neighbors for the first time in quite some time, the idea of enjoying an experience around film for the first time in a long time, I think that creates a sense of joy — and some relief, ” Komesar said.
And the seventh annual festival aims for that joy — bringing folks together socializing around film after a year without due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the festival is moving to five days this year instead of the usual four. Most days will have four screenings per day per venue instead of three.
“And the reason for that is to create more touch points for people as they get used to the idea again of socializing around film,” Komesar said.
Most venues are indoors, but outdoor screenings will be presented at the Swift House Inn.
“There will be screenings there three nights out of the five — which is a first for us,” Komesar said.
Currently there are three indoor screens — Town Hall Theater and the Marquis Theatre (two screens) — and an outdoor screen. One more indoor screen will likely be added.
“That’s for watching the films,” Komesar said. “All our events that are non-film related, happy hours, panels, presentations and evening parties, will all be outdoors — with the idea that socialization might come a little easier to people if they’re not packed into crowded rooms.”
Every day’s social events will be identified with a particular location.
“So let’s say, with Town Hall Theater on Friday, come to the happy hour at Town Hall Theater, enjoy the food, the beverages, and then we’ll see you back here later tonight after the films are over for social gathering, for some music, some food trucks, etc.,” Komesar said.
“By grouping the locations, hopefully by day, we can organize around a single location, it’s easier to market,” he said. “So adding the extra day allows us to create fun events and add to the overall joy factor — which I think will be very high this year.”
Opening night will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, this year — not the usual Thursday — and closing night is Sunday, Aug. 29. Both openings and closings will be at Town Hall Theater, with the opening night after-party at the Swift House Inn.
“The big-time firsts are outdoor screening at Swift House Inn, five-day festival instead of four, and four screenings per day (per venue) for the majority of the festival, which will give us more touch points, give audience members more access,” Komesar said.
Of course, a larger festival needs a bigger budget and more sponsorship. In 2015, the festival began on a “shoestring” budget of about $65,000. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the budget was $145,000.
“A nice growth arc over five years,” Komesar said. “This year, it’s been harder to construct a budget, only because I’m trying to think of what we really need logistically to make this work — but it will be no less than what we spent in 2019. I think we’ll produce a damned good festival for $150,000.”
Fortunately, nonticket income is growing as well.
“For the first time since 2015, year one, we will have a presenting sponsor, IPJ Real Estate,” Komesar said. “They have signed on for a multi-year deal with us and, as a presenting sponsor, their presence, their signage, their logo will be a wraparound throughout the festival.”
There will also be a sustaining sponsor group, media and in-kind sponsors, all mostly local.
“On the individual side, a lot of it is pressing the flesh,” Komesar said. “I need to be focusing in the month of July on the person-to-person fund raising that has always been successful for us.”
The festival’s videographers already are working on a sponsor video.
“We use it during the course of the festival,” Komesar said. “We have it up on our social media platforms, then we turn it over to them. It’s a good way for us to endear ourselves to them.”
For 2021-22, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival likely will see a full restoration of program offerings, both in Middlebury and around the state.
“In the fall, winter and spring, we’re going back to showing films at Town Hall Theater once a month, usually on Sundays,” Komesar said.
Still, Craven has yet to decide whether to continue the Vermont tour.
“That was a staple for three years,” Komesar said. “We went to between six and eight small towns in February, taking our best films from the festival from the previous August.
“I hope we do it again — we should be able to,” he said. “That is a great weekend when we have a lot of contact with people around the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.