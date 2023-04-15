Spring is a perfect time to think of flying a kite and Winslow Colwell is right in tune with the season. “#SkyLights,” his hand-made art kites and light sculptures will be on display at the Jackson Gallery at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury from April 21 until June 10. A public opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Colwell is inspired by the long tradition of Japanese kitemaking, which he first studied with his mentor Tal Streeter, even sharing an award with him at the Weifang Kite Festival in China with a “herd” of eight Cow Kites equipped with ringing cowbells.
The sense of humor, combined with seriousness that infuses this piece is a trademark of Colwell, who lives and works in Ripton. He is well known in the Middlebury area for his years as a gifted book designer, which was the bread-and-butter job that helped support his family life with wife Johanna Cahill, founder of Otter Creek Yoga, and his daughter Wren.
Colwell is dedicating more energy to his art pursuits, which include art kites, lanterns and light boxes. All of the pieces are made of heavy watercolor paper with superimposed archival photographs of clouds, trees, sky, on a frame of hand-cut bamboo. The lanterns, inspired by his love of origami, are complete with LED lights, which pierce the paper like stars.
Educated at a variety of institutions, Colwell is a quintessential Vermont artist dedicated to his unique art, which also involves consummate attention to craft. He has shown his kites internationally as well as at the Museum of Design in Boston, AVA Gallery and Howe Library in Hanover, New Hampshire, T.W. Wood Art Gallery in Montpelier, Brandon Artists Guild, and now in the Jackson Gallery in Middlebury where his imagination and work bring us to a still point of awe.
I first met Win Colwell at the wedding of Ethan Mitchell and Susannah McCandless in Vergennes many years ago. He was hanging his first experiments with lanterns under the summer tent in preparation for the festivities. He has now expanded his delightful creations and shares them with his home community and the world. I’m interested in asking him some questions about his journey in developing this original art form.
B.A.: What, if anything, in your childhood inspired your kitemaking interest? Where are you from originally? When did you move to Vermont?
W.C.: I grew up on Long Island Sound in New York. I spent a lot of summer hours on the water, swimming and sailing. In the winter my family would come up to Vermont to ski and I always loved the mountains and small villages here. Early on I thought Vermont would be a wonderful place to live, and after going to school in New Hampshire I moved to Vermont in 1976.
I have just a few memories of flying kites as a kid. Mostly on the beach, and usually involving a disaster of some kind. It’s funny how the joy of seeing your kite high in the air is always more powerful than the heartbreak of seeing it drift off over the ocean!
B.A.: You started your formal education at Dartmouth, then UC Santa Cruz, Parsons, and California College of Art. That’s quite a range. Can you share with us the importance of your mentor, Tal Streeter?
W.C.: I fell in love with the kites of the Far East, when I took a job selling them at Faneuil Hall Market in Boston. We had examples from China, Japan and Thailand. They were just so cool with the beautiful painting, either on paper or silk, combined with bent bamboo skeletons. And they were fun — insect kites whose eyes spun around like little windmills, bee kites that darted around when you tugged the string. My curiosity led me to a book called “The Art of the Japanese Kite” by Tal Streeter, an American sculptor who had traveled to Japan to learn about the kitemaking traditions there.
I learned about kite-makers who carried on family traditions for many generations. I read about multi-generational kite workshops, and the basic techniques they used. I also discovered the Buddhist idea of “Right Livelihood” to be made from doing what you love. Then I found out that Tal would be teaching a week-long class in Sky Art in Lake Placid, and I signed up in a minute. We made kites, but also tissue paper hot-air balloons and a tall bamboo sculpture that pointed to the sky. It was a blast!
Tal and I became friends. He and his wife Romig invited me to come down to their home in the Berkshires to help with his next book about the kites of India. In those months of living with them I learned so much, not just about kites, but about the life of an artist. Tal’s primary work was in large-scale steel sculpture, and Romig made beautiful ceramics. Their friends included other visual artists plus dancers, musicians, and writers who all had followed their visions and blazed their own path in life. And, on top of that, I had wonderful long talks with Tal when we went to the local airport just to drink coffee and watch planes take off and land, which we both loved.
B.A.: I knew your work with the lanterns and now, kites. I’ve gifted several to my family and friends and live happily daily with one of your “cloud” versions. How did the idea of photography on the kites evolve?
W.C.: Back when I was making kites with ripstop nylon, I appliqued designs onto my kites with a sewing machine. My imagery grew more and more complex. It was when I started to make kites specifically for display on the wall that I realized I could merge my love of photography with kitemaking. Traditional kite-makers of the East paint on their kites, but I choose to use my large-format printer with heavy watercolor paper.
B.A.: Could you talk about the international community of kitemakers, and your “herd of cow kites?”
W.C.: Tal was very respected in the international kite community, and he traveled to kite festivals all over the world. Together we came up with a fun idea … I appliqued Woody Jackson Holstein cows onto a whole “herd” of ripstop nylon kites, and we tied cowbells to the strings. Tal took them to the Wiefang Kite Festival in China. He, and volunteers he recruited, flew the kites in a big stadium, and after they were all in the air little tugs would make them ring up there in the sky. The crowd loved it! We won an award, which I feel is shared equally between myself, Tal and Woody.
B.A.: Are you showing lanterns as well as kites at Town Hall Gallery? What is the relationship between them? Image and light seem to be a key.
W.C.: In Tal’s book, I read about a kite-maker who made folded paper lanterns when it was not kite season and I began making some kite-inspired lampshades. The design of my present lanterns came about when I was asked to make lanterns for a friend’s wedding reception. I found the method of scoring and folding the forms to be very meditative. The design has evolved with a heavy wooden base and battery-powered lamp. I highlight my photography, using some of the same imagery as the kites.
B.A.: Can you describe the evolution of your process from ripstop nylon kites to the art kites.
W.C.: After spending seven years as a full-time kite-maker in the early ’90s, I went back to art school to study graphic design. That led to a dream job at the Whole Earth Catalog near San Francisco. When I worked there, I hung my kites with their surreal imagery around the offices.
By taking a break from kitemaking during that period, I reflected on what I really loved about kites. I came to understand that people would get all dreamy when sharing their memories of kite flying — and they were all positive (one could say “uplifting!”). The IDEA of the kite holds the power. Tal coined an expression, “Tako Kichi,” that translates from the Japanese as “kite crazy.” The love of the kite makes us a little crazy, and irrational. “High,” in the most pure and innocent sense.
When I went back to making kites again, I decided I didn’t need to make them tough, or break down into a bag, or sell string to go with them, or instruct the buyer about how to fly it. I could share with them something that evoked that kite memory, engage the kite smile. It’s all “Tako Kichi.”
