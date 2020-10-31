BRATTLEBORO — Six new exhibits are open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, including an important survey of mid-20th century figurative painting, solo shows featuring Andy Yoder and Rachel Portesi, an exhibit about ice shanties organized by the Vermont Folklife Center and paired with Erik Hoffner’s striking photographs of ice fishing holes, and an installation by Cynthia Parker-Houghton created as part of the Brattleboro Words Project.
“Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970” highlights a generation of New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting. Curator Karen Wilkin, an author, art critic, and head of art history at the New York Studio School, selected 20 works by 10 artists who played a significant role in the mid-century figurative movement: Robert de Niro Sr., Lois Dodd, Jane Freilicher, Paul Georges, Grace Hartigan, Wolf Kahn, Alex Katz, Albert Kresch, Paul Resika and Anne Tabachnik.
Wilkin will give a free live-streamed talk about the exhibit titled “Resisting Abstract Expressionism” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
The installation “Andy Yoder: Overboard” was inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990,” an incident in which five shipping containers containing 61,820 Nike Air Jordan 5 sneakers were lost at sea. Introduced in the same year as the spill, the iconic sneaker became the template for Yoder’s showroom of 240 Jordan 5 replicas, each one handmade by the artist from recycled packaging or promotional materials. “I hope the installation will bring attention to the impact of consumer culture on the environment, and more specifically the health of the oceans,” Yoder said.
Yoder will give a free online talk about his work at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; and Elizabeth Semmelhack, creative director and senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum, will give a talk titled “Unboxed: A Cultural History of Sneakers” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
“Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits” is a series of tintype photographs of women whose hair has been arranged in elaborate designs and pinned to walls or other surfaces. The work was inspired by Victorian hair work as well as by Portesi’s personal experiences, including accepting the increasing independence of her children.
“These images address fertility, sexuality, creativity, nurturing, harmony, and discord with nature,” Portesi said. “Above all, they are a record of metamorphosis from a past fractured self to an integrated, self-confident woman.”
Portesi discusses her work in a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.18, and presents a tintype photography demonstration at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Helen Sheumaker, Ph.D., author of “Love Entwined: The Curious History of Hairwork in America,” speaks in conjunction with the exhibit at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
“Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” features the work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo, who in 2016 began documenting the shanties that appear on the West River in Brattleboro, known locally as the “The Meadows.” Over the course of two winters, Pardo photographed the shanties using long-duration exposures, beginning his work after sunset and continuing long into the night. The resulting images, lit by both sunset and moonlight, carry a surreal quality of blended night and day.
The exhibit is a production of the Vermont Folklife Center, and many of the photographs are paired with audio recordings of the ice shanties’ owners, who were interviewed by Vermont Folklife Center researcher Ned Castle. Pardo and Castle present a free live-streamed talk about the exhibit at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Complementing the ice shanties exhibit, “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” features photographs of ice patterns that form overnight atop the holes bored by ice fishermen. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Hoffner presents “Seeing the Story,” a free online talk about approaches and strategies for visual storytelling through photography.
“Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail” consists of clay portraits, working drawings, and final drawings for a map created by Cynthia Parker-Houghton as a companion piece to the Brattleboro Words Trail, a series of audio-based tours of people and places significant to the history of words in the region. The imagery for the map was created using graffito, a ceramic carving technique that creates a look similar to wood block or linoleum printing. The exhibit is a production of The Brattleboro Words Project.
BMAC’s galleries are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with masks and social distancing required. Walk-ins are always welcome, or visitors can make a reservation in advance online at www.brattleboromuseum.org. For more information, call 802-257-124 or visit www.brattleboromuseum.org
