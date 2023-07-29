‘Singin’ in the Rain” is one of the most popular Golden Age song-and-dance musicals, but unusually the Broadway show was adapted from the 1952 feature film starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor.
“First of all, the music itself is ear-catching but also quite moving and exciting. The songs just stay with you, not just ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ but also things like ‘My Lucky Star,’ all those songs that are just gorgeous,” explains Susanna Gellert, Weston Theater Company’s executive artistic director.
“So that’s part of it, how it has stood the test of time since I grew up — it’s a real classic,” she said. “But it’s also the fact that I see article after article about what’s happening about theater right now. And I’m really, as a producer, passionate about telling stories that can be shared across generations, and that are both reminding us about the joy we’ve had in the past, but hopefully giving us the fantasy of possible futures. I think the story of Don (Lockwood) and Kathy (Selden) is part of that.”
Weston Theater Company will present the musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and music and lyrics by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, Aug. 3-20 at Walker Farm in Weston.
Originally planned for the venerable Weston Playhouse, Vermont’s July 9-10 flood damage rendered that impossible, so “Singin’ in the Rain” was moved to the nearby but undamaged Walker Farm theater.
“To be frank, audiences need to come in prepared not to see bells and whistles and things flying, and all sorts of theater tricks,” explained Gellert, who is directing. “It’s going to be an opportunity to have a real close interaction with the story — and the amazingly talented artists that are telling it.”
Set in the 1920s, “Singin’ in the Rain” tells the story of three performers in Hollywood caught up in the tectonic shift from silent moves to “talkies.” Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont have become a legendary on-screen couple, but this shift leads to dramatic change for them, in particular, and — unintended — laughs. Don fits right in, comfortably talking, singing and dancing in the new sound pictures, but Lina’s unsophisticated voice can peel paint off the wall.
Adding to their troubles, Lina believes — incorrectly — that she and Don are in love, even engaged. When Don meets and falls in love with Kathy Selden, a charming, talented chorus girl, sparks begin to fly — and hijinks ensue.
“My very general sense of how we’re approaching this as a company of artists is that it looks at the journey as an actor, the journey as an artist, and how hard artists have to work to create something, and how hard they have to work in the public eye,” Gellert said. “And then, through time and love, Don in particular, but everyone in the show touches down to their genuine selves, a more unadorned presence.
“So, we’re talking about the story from the high art and high style of the silent movies to the very real, very natural, very genuine interaction between Don and Kathy and Don and Cosmo (Don’s best friend),” she said.
“In terms of approach, I’m just trying to tell the story through that lens and using as much as I can the period and the art of the ’20s to guide us,” Gellert said. “We’re ending up with a style that is creating magic in the empty space — how much you can accomplish with so little. And I’m sort of fascinated by that.
“I’m very happy to be working on this project — but it’s a project that was thrust upon us,” she said.
Gellert described the unplanned move from the Weston Playhouse to Walker Farm as “a little bit like building the airplane while we’re flying.”
Planning for the musical had been going on for months, starting in December, creating the design for the show in the Playhouse, and working through all the details.
“We made the decision to move to Walker because so much work had been done on the show already and there was a lot of enthusiasm around it,” Gellert said. “There wasn’t any equivalent space, so anywhere we went would require a big rethink of the show.”
Walker Farm is a very different space. Weston Playhouse is a 300-seat proscenium classically structured theater.
“And Walker is designed to be a more experimental fluid theater space (with 140 seats),” Gellert said. “So, basically, we had to redesign the play. We’re rethinking the set design; the sound and band configuration changed. Everything is coming together very differently from the way we normally put shows together.”
The original design set the show in a 1920s Hollywood movie studio.
“We’re not able to recreate that Hollywood studio at this point because of the timeline, but we are basing our work on that idea that it all comes together in the empty space of the theater — and beautiful and individual small pieces come together to make the whole,” Gellert said.
And, for Gellert, there are actually advantages to presenting “Signin’ in the Rain” at Walker Farm.
“I love Walker Farm because of how intimate it is,” she said. “One of the hallmarks of Weston at the Playhouse is that people feel like they’re closer than they ever get when they’re seeing a show on Broadway. And they’re seeing all that amazing talent right before their eyes.”
“And I think that’s going to be like leaps and bounds even more at Walker Farm,” Gellert said.