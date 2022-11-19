It started in a family living room in Barre years ago — an unofficial tradition where there always was plenty of pot roast, the card game Rummy 500, and later the uncles would break out acoustic guitars, with the evening always ending in music.
“I remember from a very young age just being in the room and longing to be a part of the family band,” Will Evans recalled.
Evans’ father showed him a few chords, and Will got the hang of it quickly. Soon after he was writing his own music. Now 37, Evans took that dream and ran with it. He became the frontman for the popular band Barefoot Truth, and over the years has shared the stage with Crosby & Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby and Rusted Root, among others. More recently he embarked on a solo career and is coming full circle to perform in his hometown at the Barre Opera House at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Evans’ music with the Barefoot Truth often was compared to Jack Johnson, and his solo songs are similar, but instrumentally much more diverse. That was a big part of the reason to go solo.
“Combin(ing) mythical or spiritual-sounding instruments creates this tapestry of sounds that is what really excites me about music,” Evans said recently.
Folk, bluegrass, reggae and island music are among his influences, “anything that is authentic and has roots connected to people and the lands that those instruments come from,” he explained.
“I took a bunch of West African drumming in college,” Evans said. “Music that was made for the human spirit and uplifting people and helping them cope with tragedy or celebrating life. Music that moves people in a deeper way is really the most inspiring thing for me. I can’t write a pop song about partying or a country song about my truck and drinking beer. I know that’s very comforting to a lot of people, but for me — no pun intended — it doesn’t strike a chord. I need music that has depth and substance to it. So that’s what I try to do, music that is helpful in some way in coping, for people who are just trying to navigate.”
Evans started his solo career around 2013 and became known for his live looping, “essentially creating the band all myself,” he said, and his concerts showcase his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, including the didgeridoo, steel drums, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals. His 2018 album “Rise” was nominated for three categories by the New England Music Awards, and features deeply personal topics.
“In the early years, it was a little more collaborative,” he said about his songwriting process. “But I was the primary songwriter for (Barefoot Truth) so it was a natural progression into just starting and finishing the song in entirety by myself.
“I have some poems or little nuggets I read somewhere or came up with, and I have sticky notes all over the place,” Evans said. “Then, if I find the right music to accompany those words, I start interweaving those. A lot of times music dictates the feel or the aesthetic of the song.”
After millions of streams on platforms like Pandora and Spotify and multiple albums that took him all over the world, Evans said, “It’s exciting for me to come to Barre, where it all started.”
