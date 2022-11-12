“I’m Phillip Phillips, I’m from Leesburg, Georgia, and yes, that is my real name.”
That’s how the singer was introduced to America. Named after his dad, Phillip Phillips Sr., he was the last audition of the day when he tried out for the 11th season of “American Idol.” He sang an a cappella smoky version of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” The intensity of emotion coursing through him when he sang was visible.
“It’s like you have electricity going through your body,” Jennifer Lopez told him. It won him the competition that year and has propelled his career forward ever since.
“I started writing music just because it felt good,” Phillips said in a recent interview. “I had a lot of emotions and that was my way of getting it out.”
Currently on his “Where We Came From” tour, Phillips will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday.
After winning “American Idol” in 2012, Phillips released “Home,” which became the best-selling song in the TV-show’s history. His debut album, “The World from the Side of the Moon,” was certified platinum and sat on the Billboard Top 200 album chart for 61 weeks.
Phillips has toured with John Mayer, Gavin DeGraw, and has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen. He first picked up a guitar at age 14, and he talked about his songwriting process when he started as a teenager to what it is today.
“It’s definitely changed for sure,” Phillips said. “I didn’t know if I was doing anything right or wrong but now, since I’ve been doing this for a little while, you learn to become a better writer.”
“But sometimes you overthink things,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll get in my head, where I used to just go with it. I have to catch myself from overthinking too much — I could do it this way or I could do it that way or maybe it should be like this or that.”
“As far as how it starts, it’s always started the same,” Phillips said. “It’s just me on the guitar or whatever instrument it is and singing some kind of melody over chords and that’s always stayed the same. But when it comes down to writing the words and lyrics and picking out the right melodies … I try not to overthink too much.”
Phillips’ lyrics are always personal, a result of the “feel of the music” he’s writing at the moment, and what’s going on in his life at that time.
“(I’ve) been working on a lot of new music (to) release next year and a lot of those songs are what I went through personally over the last few years,” Phillips said. “There’s some good stuff and then there’s maybe some sadder things.
“I always try to be honest,” he said. “I’ve gone through the thing with labels and they want to have it catchy and all that, which nothing’s wrong with that, but you also have to keep the song honest, that’s the most important part.”
But it’s inherently a mysterious process that tailors itself to artists in very personal and individual ways, and Phillips said it can be different every time he sits down to write.
“Sometimes I’ve written songs in an hour and other songs it’s taken me months to finish,” he said. “Depends on what message I’m trying to get through the song and what I’m trying to do musically, so it’s different each time. It depends on the day and what those chords represent emotionally.”
It also runs the gamut from serious to fun, and Phillips said, “We have a good time, it’s a good ol’ rock show,” about the show coming up. “Dancing and just having fun, so everybody, bring your friends and family — and people you maybe don’t like — and let’s just all have a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.