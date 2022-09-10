‘I just want to leave my name,” sings Arlo McKinley on “Dancing Days,” one of many standout songs on his stellar new album, “This Mess We’re In.”
“Now I know that nothing is forever, and no one leaves as perfect as they came.”
The rising Cincinnati, Ohio singer-songwriter’s third album was released in July on Oh Boy Records, his second for the independent label founded by the late folk legend John Prine — McKinley was the last artist to be signed to the label by Prine himself, before his death in 2020.
The album is a follow-up to McKinley’s widely praised 2020 sophomore album, “Die Midwestern,” his first for Oh Boy Records.
One of the best and most assured Americana albums released this year, “This Mess We’re In” is an unflinchingly honest masterpiece that showcases McKinley’s starkly beautiful songs and poignant lyrics while rewarding repeated listens.
Produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Memphis’ famed Sam Phillips Recording Service, the album finds McKinley backed by a topnotch band that includes drummer Ken Coomer (Wilco, Uncle Tupelo), pianist Rick Steff (Lucero, Cat Power), guitarist Will Sexton and fiddler Jessie Munson in addition to Ross-Spang on guitars.
McKinley and his band perform on Sept. 17 at landmark Burlington nightspot Nectar’s – now under new ownership — in support of the album.
McKinley’s winning sound has earned him comparisons to such standout artists as Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Tyler Childers, the latter two of whom McKinley has shared the stage with as an opening act.
Like Simpson, McKinley, 42, got a late start as a professional musician, working at a record store during his 20s and 30s while dabbling in songwriting. He started writing songs in earnest while working a dead-end job delivering tuxedos from Cincinnati to Detroit, releasing his debut album, “Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound,” in 2014 at 35.
“This Mess We’re In” follows a difficult time in McKinley’s life — the COVID pandemic notwithstanding. Prior to the release of “Die Midwestern,” McKinley’s mom passed away. Then one of his best friends died shortly after that. And then he lost two other friends to drug addiction.
“I’m kind of private with a lot of things I go through but in my songs, I’m honest about everything,” says McKinley, a soft-spoken introvert who’s open about his past alcohol and drug addictions, in press materials.
“I was navigating through a pretty bad time, but also there was the realization that it’s time to really change, find a better way of life,” he adds. “This one is trying to better myself — as a musician, as a human being, as a friend.”
“McKinley’s latest for Oh Boy Records solidifies his place as one of the most exciting new voices in country and American,” said Billboard, while The Boot said the album provides “proof that Arlo McKinley is a talent who’s in it for the long haul.”
“It’s not hard to hear what John Prine saw in Arlo McKinley,” said Brooklyn Vegan. “His songs have an instantly classic, timeless feel, like you’ve known them your whole life even when you’re hearing them for the first time.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.