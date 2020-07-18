A forest of leafless trees, branches touching and overlapping, fills the darkened studio of Highland Center for the Arts. Blue lights shine down on the bare branches as the full moon glows overhead. Recordings of haikus and layers of music deepen the atmosphere.
A pathway leads through the woods. Hanging from the trees are dozens of small artworks, each one created during the past few months and a reflection on the artist’s experience sheltering in place. The haikus likewise express their writers’ thoughts on this time.
“The Sheltering in Place Project: A Reflection by Vermont Artists and Writers on time spent during COVID-19” opened last week at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. It features small artworks by 65 artists and haiku by more than 40 writers. The exhibition brings visitors to compelling individual responses and to a sense of the collective experience of this unprecedented time.
“The Sheltering in Place Project” was conceived and curated by Hasso Ewing of Calais.
The exhibition can be experienced in person. It is accessible by reservation only, and with only six people allowed in at one time. The format is a perfect fit and would be an ideal way to see it even if social distancing protocols were not in place — it gives viewers time and space to be immersed in the overall installation and to consider the details of individual pieces.
The overall installation reminds viewers of the beginning of the COVID-19 era in Vermont, back in early March when bare branches of late winter didn’t have their first buds and when the night still occupied more hours than day. The artworks, hanging from the branches, take viewers to the artists’ journeys as we all navigated unexpected and unprecedented times, times marked by emotions from feelings of isolation and vulnerability, to outrage, to comfort in turning inward.
“The Sheltering in Place project” was conceived by Ewing in early March, just as COVID-19 reality was hitting many of us.
Ewing was among the artists whose work that was going to be in the Fair Housing Project exhibition scheduled for this spring at the T.W. Wood Gallery in Montpelier. Her installation featured multiple small houses nestled in red twig dogwood branches.
The branches, she noted, “were like veins, connecting us all together.”
Driving back to Vermont from a trip abruptly shortened by COVID-19 risks, she contemplated the inevitable change we would all soon face.
“The image came in my head that this could be something for a group of people,” she said.
Rather than her original piece, Ewing conceived that this could be a project considering experience being shared by all Vermonters. With help from others in visual arts and Calais poet Geoff Hewitt, she reached out to artists and writers.
She invited them to “create a reflection of their time spent Sheltering in Place to stand as a memorial to what was lost and gained from sheltering in place during the time of COVID-19.”
To rest in the branches, the visual arts pieces had to be small and light — no larger than 6 by 6 by 9 inches, and no more than 8 ounces. They had to be made from materials found in and around one’s shelter.
Haiku offered a terrific literary pairing. A tiny format book, “Haiku of Sheltering” includes more than 50 poems written for the project. These are read by their writers on the recording that plays in the gallery.
Some of the artworks bring to mind homes or scenes in them.
In Elizabeth Fram’s “Relative Distance,” the hand-dyed silk exterior of her structure is embroidered — one side with a pair of figures and a dog, other sides with maps of the United States and the world, locations of loved ones’ homes highlighted.
In Gabrielle Dietzel’s 3-collage “Evening at the Window” a woman stands at the open window gazing out. Monica DiGiovanni’s structure in “Impossible Things” is built of hand-made paper clay from the artist’s receipts, invoices, bills, to-do lists and more.
An “Artist’s Notebook” with photographs of all of the pieces is online at highlandartsvt.org on the Highland Center for the Arts website.
