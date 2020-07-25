A giant ruler next to the steamship Ticonderoga measures the side-wheel steamer out in oversized inches and feet. A meticulously miniaturized Pullman railroad car stands near the full-size 1915 coal-burning Locomotive 220 and mahogany-paneled luxury private rail car, Grand Isle. A huge wooden camera aims out from the gardens as though to catch a perfect photo of Shelburne Museum’s grounds.
Peter Kirkiles’ outdoor exhibition “At Scale,” with 14 sculptures playing with scale and materials, welcomes visitors back to Shelburne Museum.
After five months, Shelburne Museum’s physical campus reopens next week, beginning July 30. Three of the museum’s galleries and all of the 45 acres of grounds will be open to the public four days a week with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a gift to the community, admission is free through Sept. 6.
“We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum, and look forward to offering the enjoyment of walking the grounds and viewing indoor and outdoor exhibitions,” said Tom Denenberg, Shelburne Museum director.
“After spending the past several weeks in preparation, we are confident our visitors will have an experience that is both meaningful and safe.” The reopening and free admission, he noted, “gives people a place to shake off cabin fever.”
Shelburne Museum closed in March with the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. In March, staff and volunteers would normally have been gearing up for the summer schedule, transitioning from the winter exhibition buildings to the full bustling campus, with all 39 buildings open. Instead, they quickly shifted focus, greatly expanding the museum’s presence with exhibitions and programs for the community. Shelburne’s online exhibitions include the detailed and interactive “American Stories” and “Color, Pattern, Whimsy, Scale.” A collaborative project with the Bennington Museum, “Painting at Home with Grandma Moses” has just opened online.
When the museum closed its physical campus in March, Denenberg noted, the expectation was that it would not be able to reopen until at least Labor Day. But, as effective safety protocols became clearer, and with Vermont’s progress and engaging with the state restart committee, Shelburne Museum developed a plan with a set of good practices that allows them to reopen earlier, he explained.
Even as admission is free, reservations are required in order to maintain safe numbers of visitors. A no-touch ticketing system is in place. Masks are required. The full list is on the museum’s website.
Shelburne Museum’s gardens are in their full summer splendor. Visitors are welcome to stroll the grounds, picnic (pack it in, pack it out), discover Kirkiles’ strategically sited sculptures, and visit exhibitions indoors in three buildings — “Creature Comfort” in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, “Painting a Nation” in the Webb Gallery, and “Working Landscape” in the Pleissner Gallery.
“Creature Comfort: Animals in the House” explores creative ways animal forms have been used in home décor and household objects. From 18th-century Delft tile plaques of cats and dogs to intricate Victorian birdhouses to the Haas Brothers’ wickedly whimsical fleece and bronze chairs, “Pair of Guard Beasts: Brooke Shields and Jean Luc-Pi-Guard,” the exhibition invites visitors to fresh perspective — and some fun — in seeing animal themes in homes.
“Painting a Nation,” in the Webb Gallery of American Art, features American paintings in the museum’s permanent collections, which include works by John Singleton Copley, Thomas Cole, Albert Bierstadt, Andrew Wyeth and others. A new room in the building focuses on American folk art, including by Grandma Moses, Edward Kicks, and William Matthew Prior.
“Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape” is presented in the Pleissner Gallery. The exhibition focuses on his paintings, and a few of his peers, looking at the American landscape between the 1920s and early 1980s. Pleissner, a staff artist for Life magazine during World War II, became an acclaimed landscape and sporting arts painter.
What can visitors expect next at Shelburne Museum? Exhibitions and selections from the collections as well as curator talks and other events will continue to be presented online. On campus, the grounds and three galleries are expected to be open through Oct. 11, contingent with public health guidance. Plans are in the works for public events around the holidays. The grounds and some buildings are expected to reopen again in spring 2021.
