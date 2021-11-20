Floating on a lake of light, the steamship Ticonderoga seems to sail again as its paddlewheel turns in rotating luminescence. Beach Woods has an air of enchantment with sparkling colors amid the trees. Light and music come together in Bostwick Garden.
Beginning next weekend, the grounds of Shelburne Museum will be bedecked in brilliance after the sun goes down.
On Friday, Shelburne Museum opens “Winter Lights,” a holiday extravaganza of light. From late afternoon, 5 to 8 p.m., on 19 evenings, the museum grounds will be open with creative light displays around the campus.
“It will be a magical experience and we hope a new Shelburne Museum holiday tradition,” Leslie Wright, director of advancement at Shelburne Museum, said. “We are really, really excited to be offering it this year. ‘Winter Lights’ was planned for last year but was postponed due to COVID. We are thrilled that it is happening now.”
Twelve buildings and gardens are illuminated in “Winter Lights” including the grand façade of the Electra Havemeyer Webb Memorial Building and the prancing horses of the vintage carousel.
The light displays were designed by Shelburne Museum staff who worked with New England Holiday Light in New Hampshire to bring the vision to reality. The Weathervane Café will be open with food and hot drinks and the Museum Store at Diamond Barn for holiday shopping.
Shelburne Museum presents “Winter Lights” in Shelburne at 6000 Shelburne Road 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 1 (check website for exact dates). Admission is $15, $10 for ages 3-17; go to shelburnemuseum.org online for more information.
