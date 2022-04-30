When “Annapurna” opens, it could easily be a Sam Shepard Western. Emma has crossed the country to find her ex-husband and finds him living in squalor in a grungy trailer — and he’s none too happy to see her. But not all is as it seems.
“The script is so ingenious in how it puzzles out information about who these people are, and what their connection is, and what the stakes are,” explains Susan Palmer. “It creates a question in your mind — and then spirals into another question and another one.”
Palmer is directing the Vermont Stage production of Sharr White’s two-person comic drama “Annapurna” May 4-15 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington.
Twenty years ago, Emma walked out on her husband, cowboy-poet Ulysses, in the middle of the night. Now, hearing he’s in dire straits, she tracks him down in the wilds of Colorado in a disgusting trailer, working on his magnum opus, hooked to an oxygen tank, and cooking in the buff. Their reunion, charged by rage, humor, and compassion, brings back all of the feelings of their former bond.
The key to this comic and profoundly moving story about the longevity of love, is the mystery of the night that Emma suddenly left Ulysses, taking their child, without explanation — and with no contact since.
“You know something happened this night, and you know she left for a reason, but you don’t know why, and you know it’s big,” Palmer said by phone. “You get little tidbits of information that make you think you might have ideas, but you’re not sure. It’s terribly compelling that way.”
Palmer, currently full-time theater teacher at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, taught theater for many years at The Flynn and the University of Vermont, as well freelance directing around the state. She holds an MFA in directing from Middlesex University in London.
“It’s about this relationship between these two people, and it’s about what it means to really love someone — and to lose them and to re-find them,” Palmer said. “I think it’s about so many things, there are so many avenues in, that people will have their own experience about what the show’s about — because they’re going to connect to one of the many, many themes that are there.
Particularly attractive to Palmer is the show’s hyper-realism, like the opening sausages sizzling on the stove, and the trailer’s total grunge.
“It’s a very Sam Shepard ‘True West’ kind of feeling, and I just love that genre of realism,” she said. “I’ve worked with a lot of abstract storytelling, so working on a set that’s hyper-realistic on a story that’s hyper-realistic is a real pleasure.”
That allows more focus on the psychology of the characters, something Palmer feels current theater sometimes gets away from.
“Theater has gotten into realms of fantastical storytelling, which I really love, where we allow the audience to do the imaginative work of space or place,” Palmer said. “But this play because it’s so realistic you really get into the psychology of these two people.
“I’m very excited about that, and we’ve had some really interesting conversations in the rehearsal room around the choices,” Palmer said.
Palmer herself has been on stage with Chris Caswell, the well-known professional Vermont actress playing Emma.
“She’s in so much, and in such a diverse selection of genres and productions. This is my first time getting to direct her,” Palmer said.
“We tried to cast Ulysses locally, but it’s really tricky because the age and the type, and there’s a little dialect that goes with it,” Palmer said. “When I saw J. Stephen Brantley’s video submission, he really stood out. And the interesting thing about him is, he saw the Broadway production of this years ago and put it on his ‘bucket list’ to someday play the role of Ulysses.”
