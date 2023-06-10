‘Sense and Sensibility” is Jane Austen’s 1811 novel chronicling the Dashwood sisters’ overcoming seemingly insuperable societal difficulties in their quest for love and marriage. It is also the title of Kate Hamill’s 2014 terribly successful — satirical and physical — comic spoof of Austen’s beloved novel.
“The characters in Jane Austen’s world are navigating a gauntlet of societal pressures, family expectations, and personal desires, all while trying to maintain the poise and manners that are expected of their class,” explains Aileen Wen McGroddy, who is directing Northern Stage’s upcoming production of the Hamill adaptation.
“In this production, we’re going to be exposing the nasty, rowdy and delicious currents that drive the formal society of ‘Sense and Sensibility’ to understand how it might be possible to live freely in a cosseted world.”
Northern Stage will close its 25th anniversary season with Hamill’s comic adaptation of Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” June 14-July 9 in the Courtyard Theater (outdoors) at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.
Adapted from Austen’s beloved novel, “Sense and Sensibility” follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne — after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th century England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth and bold theatricality.
“Something that Kate Hamill does really well is look at the scenes in a way that brings people back to the work again,” McGroddy said, “while being really, really faithful to the story theatrically, not just bringing it to a present audience but keeping it alive.”
Austen’s novels read much like a soap opera — or a Chekhov play, McGroddy suggested.
“In Kate Hamill’s adaptation, what she’s done really well is, she keeps the story moving really quickly,” McGroddy said.” A lot of scenes start in the middle of the conversation, or seem to interrupt each other, or we get a big chunk of story that comes from a gesture, moving a character from one place to another. In our production of this adaptation, we’ve really taken that idea of moving fast and being kind of rowdy, keeping the story at a pace where we’re constantly being given another side to what’s happening.”
Here, McGroddy’s background in clown and physical theater comes into play.
“Working from the body first is where I come from,” she said. “The physicality of this adaptation is one of the things that immediately sparked my imagination. So, in this process, we did a couple of things right at the beginning of rehearsal, like use the metaphor of a chef. You cut up all the vegetables first and put them in a bowl before starting cooking. You have to do this prep work so all your ingredients are ready and you can use them while you’re cooking — and it doesn’t slow you down.”
So, in the first week of rehearsal, McGroddy began with “a crash course in clowning.”
“When a lot of people think of a clown, they might think of a birthday clown or a circus clown, but the art of clowning is this really robust practice of being (connected) with the audience,” she said. “It’s a form that breaks the fourth wall and asks a performer to be fully responsive to everything in their environment through their bodies and through their breath.”
McGroddy also zeroed into the specific theater performance style called bouffon.
“It’s an area of clowning I like to describe as nasty clown, an ugly character,” she said. “A bouffon character might have body modifications, like lumpy, or strangely shaped, or deformed in some way. And there’s a sort of nastiness in the way that they respond to their environment.”
“We were looking at telling stories with the body, telling stories with ensemble, the stories that actors create with each other,” McGroddy said. “That’s one bowl of ingredients we put on the table the first week.”
Another important part of the first week was laying the groundwork for consent-based practice.
“That is relatively new in the theater industry but becoming more and more common, and I hope will become pretty standard over the next few years,” McGroddy said. It’s about “developing language between actors so they can communicate how they would like being interacted with in rehearsal — which is their workplace.”
“It creates a line of communication between actors, so that when they’re asked to do something really physical, people feel empowered jump into the work with knowledge of how to navigate other people’s bodies,’ McGroddy said.
Another possible challenge is that performances will be in Northern Stage’s outdoor Courtyard Theater, a product of the pandemic.
“There are lots of plans in case the outside world intrudes itself on the world of our play,” McGroddy said with laugh.