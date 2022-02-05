Courtney Barnett’s Thursday concert at Higher Ground has long been sold out, but a second date on Friday was added last week after the acclaimed Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter’s Montreal concert was cancelled.
Barnett is touring in support of her widely lauded 2021 album “Things Take Time, Take Time,” which made numerous best-album lists.
“Highlighting her numerous talents, which include being a gifted poet, a formidable musician and an astute empath,” said Variety, “Barnett’s new record is a testament to the value of taking things slowly and another high-water mark in a career seemingly destined for many more.”
Opening the show is Philadelphia-based indie-rock artist Shamir, who performs in support of his new album “Heterosexuality,” scheduled for release Friday on AntiFragile Music.
Produced by Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger, the album is a follow-up to his acclaimed self-titled 2020 album, which Pitchfork included in its list of “35 Best Rock Albums of 2020.”
“The Philly-based artist’s self-titled seventh album is a culmination of sorts, bundling together every divergent thread he’s followed over the last five years, from synthpop to country-tinged balladry, with bright and welcoming sonics,” said Pitchfork.
“What stands out is Shamir’s commitment to his own vision, no matter the shape.”
