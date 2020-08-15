This past Sunday under an outdoor tent at the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center in West Rutland, Jake Paron was putting finishing touches on a marble sculpture to be installed in downtown Rutland as part of a socially-distanced exhibit.
“I just put a water sealer on,” he said from behind a mask, “and the other one is inside, I’ll bring it out.”
Currently the Carving Studio’s main building is closed, but the gallery and outside grounds are still open to the public to explore.
“That’s how a lot of people have been getting out of their routines of just being at home,” said Executive Director Carol Driscoll. “They come and they can be outside and wander around.”
The downtown exhibit follows that idea, too.
Paron’s sculptures are headed for 34 Merchants Row, in an ongoing project of the Vermont Creative Network and the local business community, turning downtown storefronts into art exhibits. The sculptures will be in their windows so they can be seen from the street.
“Each person and organization has their own space,” Paron said. “Most are on Merchants Row and Center Street.”
“It’s an outdoor, socially-distanced gallery, pretty much throughout downtown,” he said. “You can see them from the street, but they’ll be housed.”
“The project is also an effort to tell people about the Carving Studio, and show them West Rutland carved marble, and what we do,” Paron said, “and that we’re trying to stay open during everything.”
Paron is the resident artist and assistant studio manager at the Carving Studio, and it’s his second summer in West Rutland. As the 25-year-old Winooski-based artist explained one of his marble sculptures, he lifted a top piece off, unexpectedly.
“It’s a fountain,” he said, revealing an inner funnel system. “I’m going to fill it with watered-down Pepto-Bismol-y stuff. It’ll really soak through the stone so I sealed it all off.”
Paron said the engineering of it was the most time-consuming part of making it.
“There’s a pump inside that’s going to circulate the water so I had to do interior carving, which normally I wouldn’t do,” he explained.
Paron’s other piece is just as interesting. It’s one piece of a chain link tethered to a larger piece.
“This piece of stone that’s free from the other piece of stone is still kind of trapped within it. It’s free to move around but still has to move within this closed system, so it’s kind of free, but not really. I was thinking a lot about broken systems, that trap people in.”
“I had a hard time making anything during this quarantine,” Paron added. “I had all the time in the world but I just couldn’t get motivated. And it was so confusing, because last year I was here working a more full-time position and I was making so much stuff. I came back this year and had so much time, and I just could not get motivated.”
Perhaps it took the pressure of an exhibit and the chance to connect with people that way.
“The Vermont Arts Council is really the driver for a lot of these,” Driscoll said. “We’ve done outdoor exhibits, but this particular one is really generated through the Vermont Creative Network, and they try to get communities to work together and plan events like this, to do what we can within the confines of social distance.”
“And behind the scenes is Mark Foley from MKF Properties,” she added. “He’s got a real vision with how this might impact revitalization after the pandemic.”
The opening for the storefront sculpture exhibit is Aug. 15.
“It won’t have an official opening,” Paron said, “but you can walk and see it.”
