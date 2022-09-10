The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will open its 2022-23 concert season with a world premiere of a work by a major young composer, Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “Riots and Prayers.” Conducting it, as well as works of Prokofiev and Gershwin, will be the fifth candidate for VSO music director, Sarah Ionnides.
“Classical music is a living art form that needs to continue to develop,” Ionnides said. “As a conductor, it’s my job to help support, find, nurture music of the current day. I love exploring the variety of music that’s out there.
“I want to support the evolution of the art form.”
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will perform Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5; Gershwin’s Cuban Overture; and the world premiere of “Riots and Prayers” by Roumain, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Flynn. The concert will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by Musically Speaking, a free discussion hosted by Vermont Public Classical host James Stewart.
Ionnides is auditioning for the VSO music director position, the fifth of seven finalists, after the legendary Jaime Laredo retired last season completing 20 years in the position. Now in her sixth season as music director of Symphony Tacoma (Washington), the Australian-born, British-bred Ionnides also is the founding artistic director of Cascade Conducting and Composing, an international master class. An advocate of new music and multimedia artistic collaborations, she has conducted more than 50 premieres and initiated the commissioning of numerous works and multimedia orchestra presentations.
“My vision as a conductor is to share the gift of both classical and contemporary orchestral music and in doing so to entertain you and inspire you to embrace your creative spirit,” Ionnides states on her website. “I cherish being a music director because of the depth of meaningful work that develops — the connections, partnerships and opportunities which enable new initiatives, creations and collaborations that are unique and specific to the place and people. Engaging in dialogue within our community and beyond empowers the voices of today alongside the epic history of orchestral music.”
Community dialogue is central to “Riots and Prayers.” Commissioned jointly by the VSO, UVM Lane Series and The Flynn in 2020,” Roumain (b.1971) — affectionately known as DBR — has created a work for large orchestra that, in the composer’s words, “allows for words, witness and wonder.” It features an array of “speakers” drawn from the local community who have a deep need to say or express themselves — with their orchestra — within a moment of music, trust, and collective expression in what Roumain describes as a “town hall cadenza.”
Still, the program’s major work is more traditional. Sergei Prokofiev described his Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100, written in 1944, as “a hymn to free and happy Man, to his mighty powers, his pure and noble spirit. I cannot say that I deliberately chose this theme. It was born in me and clamored for expression. The music matured within me. It filled my soul.”
“I’ve always been drawn to this era of music where there is just so much going on, melodically, harmonically, the contrast from movement to movement,” Ionnides said. “This piece is just remarkable. I love it — I always have.”
The work touches on the both Modern and the Romantic, as Prokofiev was a little behind other composers of the time.
“This has got both sides of it. It’s right from the thick of World War II,” Ionnides said. “It flashes back to the idea of the generosity of people. It seems to be an important thing that we need to hold on to in today’s world. It’s poignant now as a flashback.”
Other than the DBR, which already had been scheduled, Ionnides was responsible for programming the concert. She chose the Prokofiev, which takes up the second half, so she needed an opener.
George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture was a result of a two-week holiday that he took in 1932.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Ionnides said. “It also isn’t intellectual but there’s counterpoint, there’s complexity within the score. It’s essentially a jazzy work that drew upon Latin American rhythms and melodies.”
Ionnides’ inspiration to become a conductor came from home — her father is a conductor and composer.
“I was 17 when I decided to try conducting,” she said. “I had been playing three instruments — violin, piano and French horn — in youth orchestras, in national youth orchestras, even in rock bands.
“I got the feeling it might be interesting, with my different perspectives, to get out there and see what it’s about,” Ionnides said. “If I have a feeling of how it should go, maybe I should stand up there and see how it feels to direct that.”
“I was about 17 or 18, and I thought, well, I’ll give it a try,” she said. “And once I did, it stuck.”
Apparently, it worked. In addition to being the first woman in her music director positions — Oxford Philharmonia, El Paso (Texas) Symphony, Spartanburg (South Carolina) Philharmonic, and Symphony Tacoma since 2014 — Ionnides’ guest engagements have spanned six continents and include the Tonkünstler, Royal Philharmonic, Orchestre Nationale de Lyon, Cincinnati Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic and Bilbao Symphony.
