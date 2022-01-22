Indie singer-songwriter Samia has been playing to sizable crowds on her first headlining tour — which brings her to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge on Monday — even though her widely lauded 2020 debut album, “The Baby,” was released as the world was in quarantine.
Her ever-growing throng of adoring young fans is a testament to the power of Samia’s mesmerizing music — and to the music streaming services that have helped hungry music fans discover the rising artist in droves.
Case in point: At a sold-out show at Brighton Music Hall in Boston last October, “college students lined up outside … to get a glimpse of one of their Spotify discoveries,” said the Tufts Daily, the Tufts University student newspaper.
Samia, who turned 25 last month, is Samia Najimi Finnerty. Born to actors Kathy Najimy — best known for her roles in such timeless teenage classics as “Sister Act” and “Hocus Pocus” — and Dan Finnerty, she spent her childhood between New York and Los Angeles.
No stranger to the world of entertainment, Finnerty was an aspiring actress in New York City when she started making a name for herself, musically, in her early 20s. After repeated requests from friends, she released roughly recorded tracks onto the Internet, one of which — the cheeky and satirical “Someone Tell the Boys” — experienced soaring Spotify streams (more than 2 million to date).
Finnerty became enamored with songwriting and performing, throwing herself into music and releasing a series of well-received songs. “The Baby,” her first full-length album, was released in August 2020 via Grand Jury Music.
The A.V. Club called the album “one of the best, deeply underrated indie releases of 2020,” while Pitchfork said she “navigates the trappings of young adulthood with subtle, poetic writing and a sardonically sunny indie-rock sound.”
Samia performs in support of a four-song EP, “Scout” — the nickname her partner gave her — which was released in July. Recorded after she moved from New York to Nashville in 2020, “Scout” expands her sound with compelling results.
Opening track “As You Are” is a soft and spellbinding song about unconditional love, while the slow-burning “Show Up” soars with an anthemic chorus: “Nothing could ever stop / my ass from showing up / to sing another song for the people I love.”
The EP’s warm glow is due in part to Samia’s welcoming Nashville surroundings and her recent experiences “feeling genuinely loved, making new friends and holding onto old friendships” during the pandemic, she says in a news release.
“These were pretty much the only four songs that came naturally during this time,” she says, “but I think they really mirror my emotional experience this past year.”
Samia’s captivating sound is brought to life at her high-energy, cathartic and riveting live shows. Which brings us back to her sold-out concert in Boston last October.
“Floating around stage in a torn-up yellow dress, Samia tiptoed across the stage like a ballerina, whipped her ponytail to and from with guitar slashes and exuded a lights of being that acted as a remedy to all the isolation both her and her fans experienced over the past year,” said the Tufts Daily.
“In performing a concert full of such excitement and fun in a time where that seemed impossible, Samia provided a night of escapism and joy to fans.”
