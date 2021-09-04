Now based in Calais, the formerly Chicago and New York City based singer and guitarist Ryley Walker performs a Labor Day show Monday at Monkey House in Winooski. The indie-rock singer and virtuoso guitarist performs with his band in support of his fifth album, “Course in Fable,” released in April on his own Husky Pants Records label.
Walker, 32, started the label — which promises “cool music guaranteed” — when he moved to Vermont two years ago with his girlfriend. No longer recording for the independent Dead Oceans label, the move coincided with Walker’s newfound sobriety following years of alcohol and substance abuse, a suicide attempt and a subsequent stint at a rehabilitation center in Nashville.
Now clean and sober for more than two years, Walker’s new album has been garnering glowing reviews, as have his recent live shows. Perhaps still best known for his highly acclaimed 2015 sophomore album, “Primrose Green” — the Austin Chronicle called it “one of the year’s most exciting releases” — Walker’s subsequent albums veered from that album’s breezy, psychedelic folk-rock that conjured comparisons to the likes of Tim Buckley and John Martyn.
A follow-up to his 2018 album, “Deafman Glance,” “Course in Fable” is a bright and assured seven-song set that’s buoyed by impressive instrumentation, lively lyrics and mesmerizing melodies that nod to progressive rock while maintaining a surprising catchiness. In short, it delivers proof positive that Walker is still a major force to be reckoned with in adventurous indie-rock circles.
Produced by multi-instrumentalist and engineer John McEntire, best known for his work with Tortoise and the Sea and Cake, “Course in Fable” features a stellar cast of musicians including longtime collaborators Bill MacKay (guitar and piano), Andrew Scott Young (standup bass and piano) and Ryan Jewell (drums and percussion), in addition to gorgeous string arrangements and cello by Douglas Jenkins and cello by Nancy Ives.
Pitchfork called it “Walker’s most ambitious and satisfying solo album to date,” while the Guardian dubbed it “the strongest material of his career so far.”
Flood magazine declared it “an ecstatically powerful record of prog and jamming and lyrics that are just clever enough to not be silly,” adding: “The instrumentation is brilliantly recorded, crisp and exciting, always big but never overpowering.”
“It’s clear that Walker has developed into a writer who turns the mundane into the profound,” Pitchfork said. “He obliquely poeticizes around his subjects, speaking in riddles as esoteric as they are memorable.”
The album is “the most impressive of many surprising triumphs,” added Pitchfork, “from an artist who’s faced down oblivion and has emerged more inspired than ever.”
“I think it’s the best one so far,” Walker said in a news release for the album. “I have yet to resent it.”
The “sounds or direction are never calculated,” Walker said to Uncut magazine. “I hope to diverge from anything I’ve ever done on each new record.”
“Course in Fable” is available in digital, CD and vinyl format at ryleywalker.bandcamp.com
