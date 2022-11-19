It’s not every day that you get to talk to Rudolph on the phone. But Monday afternoon actress Talia Gloster, 23, from the San Francisco Bay Area, who plays the lovable outcast in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” talked about the show, which will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
“It is the exact same story that people know and love with the same characters,” Gloster said. “Then, of course, we have a live theater production, so there’s some wonderful harmonies, really gorgeous choreography that brings it all to life, and we have flying reindeer and an abominable snow monster. All the same things that people will recognize from the movie.”
The 1964 Rankin/Bass-produced Claymation classic holds the record as the longest-running Christmas television special, broadcast for over 50 years. It’s been described as “the story for each child’s need to receive approval for his or her individuality.” But Gloster wasn’t familiar with the the TV special before being cast in the show and said it allowed her to see the story from a new perspective.
“I watched the movie, and I was really charmed by what to me felt like a really deep message,” she said. “It’s a children’s story, but it also is really potent and a beautiful simple moral for adults to be reminded of as well.”
“The story of Rudolph frames this one nonconformity, as we call it in the show, that people around him don’t understand because they’re afraid of it,” Gloster said. “And he thinks he needs to live this life of isolation and he doesn’t deserve any love or any family and friends. Everyone realizes that just because he has this different trait doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing, and, in fact, it ends up saving the whole holiday of Christmas.”
Gloster studied theater at UCLA and had been performing in musicals from a young age, “informally in the living room with my sister,” before joining youth theaters. So, when the show’s casting director sent her information about an audition, she was immediately interested.
“I had known people who had done this tour in the past, and it seemed really fun,” she said.
The stage version brings to life all of the favorite characters from the special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster and Clarice — with the magic of projections, costumes and the nostalgic set design, plus a-12-foot-tall Abominable Snow Monster.
“This is not just a show for kids,” Gloster said. “It’s a lovely and charming story about an adorable reindeer — with a beautiful message.”
