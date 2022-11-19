It’s not every day that you get to talk to Rudolph on the phone. But Monday afternoon actress Talia Gloster, 23, from the San Francisco Bay Area, who plays the lovable outcast in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” talked about the show, which will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

“It is the exact same story that people know and love with the same characters,” Gloster said. “Then, of course, we have a live theater production, so there’s some wonderful harmonies, really gorgeous choreography that brings it all to life, and we have flying reindeer and an abominable snow monster. All the same things that people will recognize from the movie.”

