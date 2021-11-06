MIDDLEBURY — In a musical evening where rising stars join forces with an established virtuoso, the Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present the Schumann Quartet and pianist Diana Fanning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall.
Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin will offer a free pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.
Alumni of the Bowers Program at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the young Schumann Quartet has been lauded as “one of the most exciting string quartets of the present day” (Fono Forum) and as BBC Music Magazine’s 2016 Best Newcomers of the Year. They will make their Middlebury debut with a program including Mendelssohn’s Quartet in A ninor and Ravel’s Quartet in F Major. The second half of the concert will find the quartet collaborating with acclaimed Vermont pianist and Middlebury Affiliate Artist Diana Fanning in Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major.
The three brothers Mark, Erik, and Ken Schumann have been playing music together since their early childhood in Germany. In 2012, they were joined by Estonian violist Liisa Randalu. The quartet’s openness and curiosity may be partly the result of the formative influence exerted on it by teachers such as Eberhard Feltz, the Alban Berg Quartet, or partners such as Menahem Pressler.
Fanning is an internationally renowned musician who happens to make her home in Middlebury. She has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, the Czech Republic, Canada, and Germany. As a chamber musician, Fanning has been a guest artist with the Takács, the Jupiter, and the Alexander String Quartets.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth, $15 for streaming; call (802) 443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street. Vaccinations (or valid medical or religious exemptions) and masks are required.
